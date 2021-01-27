Dock Spiders Looking for Game Day Staff

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are looking for game day staff employees to work during the 2021 season. The Dock Spiders are currently accepting applications for part-time, seasonal and game day positions. Applications can be picked up at the Dock Spiders front office (980 E Division St.) or on-line at www.dockspiders.com. Here is a complete listing of jobs available:

Stadium Operations and Customer Service Positions:

Fan Assistance Booth - Assist front office staff with the operation of Fan Assistance during each game. Focus is on complete stadium knowledge, strong customer service rapport, quick decision making skills, and professional judgment. Fans check in at the Fan Assistance Center for on-field activities, emergency PA requests, and to pick up prizes during the game.

Ushers - Responsibilities include pre-game prep, greeting and assisting fans to their seats, watch crowd for problems or injuries during game, assist fans safely out at the end of the game.

Security - Responsible for fan safety. Must be over 21, with some experience.

Promo Crew - Assist with in-game promotions and get fans excited and involved in the game.

Video Production - Operate or direct video equipment/cameras for the Northwoods League video stream. Previous video or camera experience is a plus.

Kid's Zone Games - Interact with kids who are playing with the Speed Pitch or Bounce House.

Retail Store - Assist fans with checking out in the team store and help maintain the store appearance during games.

Bat Boy - Must be 16 years or older.

Mascot - Act as Weaver during our 2021 home games!

Concessions Positions:

Cooks & Kitchen Staff - Primary responsibilities include planning, preparation and cooking of meals for baseball games. A basic understanding of the food service industry is preferred.

Servers - Must be 18, with some server experience. Completion of liquor license course a plus but not required.

Concession Stand Server - Responsible for the distribution of food and beverage out of concession stands or kiosks. Must be 18 or older.

Concession Stand Register Operator - Primary responsibilities include taking food and beverage orders, cash handling, and customer interaction. Doesn't necessarily need to be over 18, and should be comfortable on computers.

Concession Stand Runner - Individuals are required to keep food and beverage product replenished during baseball games. Required to lift half barrels (161lbs) on occasion. The job also includes frequent walking and standing for extended periods of time.

Applicants must be at least 16 years of age by May 31, 2021. Job seekers can drop off completed applications at the Dock Spiders front office during normal business hours or mail to:

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

Attn: Employment Application

PO Box 2152

Fond du Lac, WI 54936

Applicants should be energetic, friendly, and dependable, and look forward to contributing to the welcoming atmosphere of Marian University's Herr-Baker Field. The Dock Spiders offer a fun-filled atmosphere and a unique employee experience for the summer months. The Dock Spiders are an equal opportunity employer.

