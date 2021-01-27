Catcher, Infielder Added to the 2021 Stingers Roster

Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce the addition of two new players to the upcoming 2021 roster. Sophomore Steve Ramirez (Purdue University) and freshman Will Hamiter (University of Alabama) will join a roster of 14 players already signed to play for the Stingers in their 12th season of Northwoods League baseball.

"We have had great relationships with these programs and coaches over our previous 11 seasons," Stingers co-owner Ryan Voz said. "The Boilermakers and Crimson Tide programs have continued to put their players in the rights spots to succeed."

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2021 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Willmar Stingers front office by calling 320-222-2010. More information can also be found at www.willmarstingers.com.

The 2021 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

