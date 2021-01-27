Pair of New Jersey Pitchers Join 2021 Roster

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are excited to welcome two pitchers to the 2021 roster from the Big East conference, Hunter Waldis and Patrick Mahala.

Waldis, currently a senior at Seton Hall University, will spend his third summer in Wisconsin Rapids. The native of Far Hills, New Jersey, ended the 2020 Rafters season with a 1.50 ERA. He totaled 16 strikeouts in 12 innings of work. In 2018, Waldis threw in 29.2 innings with 45 strikeouts, two wins, and two saves for the Rafters.

Waldis was a part of the best Northwoods League pitching staff last season. The Rafters lead the League in strikeouts (489) and had the lowest team ERA (2.88).

In the shortened 2020 college season, Waldis appeared in three games for the Pirates and gave up only one run in 3.2 innings. In his previous two seasons, Waldis was on the Big East All-Academic team and completed 39.2 innings in relief.

"I'm excited to return to my second home in Wisconsin Rapids. I'm especially excited to play elite-level baseball in front of thousands of fans," Waldis said.

Mahala, also from Far Hills, is in his second year at Georgetown University. Mahala was a starting pitcher at Seton Hall Preparatory School. He was ranked the 15th left-handed pitcher in New Jersey by Perfect Game for the 2019 class. He has three older brothers all still playing or working in baseball, one currently serves as a Player Information Assistant with the Philadelphia Phillies.

"I'm extremely excited to be a part of the Rafters this summer," said Mahala. "I've always wanted to play in a collegiate summer league with such an amazing reputation."

