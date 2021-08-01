Paige Launches Sixth Homer, Spikes Draw with Crosscutters, 8-8

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - Marques Paige hit his team-leading sixth homer of the Major League Baseball Draft League season, and Brady Brecklin drove in two go-ahead runs with a two-out single in the ninth, but the Williamsport Crosscutters came back to force an 8-8 draw with the State College Spikes on Sunday night at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Paige's two-run blast in the third off Williamsport (23-25-3) starter Will Allen made it a 3-0 game in favor of the Spikes (22-29-2). The Las Vegas native is now tied for fourth in the MLB Draft League in home runs, with Frederick's Jake Plastiak leading the loop at nine dingers.

Brecklin, who went 2-for-4 with a walk on the night, stepped up with two outs in a tie game and put State College ahead. However, a two-base error, followed by a passed ball on a third strike, put the Crosscutters in position to tie the game, which they did on another passed ball and a wild pitch on a walk to Trey Steffler.

Newcomer Harrison Engstrom, a catcher from Lynn University in Florida, also collected multiple hits for the Spikes in his third game with the club, including a double.

Spikes starting pitcher Zach Taglieri put together a quality start on the mound. Taglieri yielded two runs, both of which were unearned, on five hits and a walk over six innings. The right-hander also recorded five strikeouts.

Crosscutters reliever Will Allen allowed four runs, two of them earned, on three hits and four walks while striking out six batters over five innings in a no-decision.

Lance Logsdon led the Williamsport offense with three hits.

The tie was the second of the season for the Spikes and the third for the Crosscutters, as no extra innings will be played in any MLB Draft League game this season.

Following an off day on Monday, the Spikes head east to visit the Trenton Thunder in a three-game series starting on Tuesday. The set will mark the Thunder's return to Trenton Thunder Ballpark after the Buffalo Bisons were able to relocate to western New York in the wake of the Toronto Blue Jays' return to the Rogers Centre. Starting pitchers are not yet determined for either club. All three games in the series are set for 6 p.m. start times.

The Spikes will then come back home to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Friday, August 6 for a three-game set against the Crosscutters that starts the final five home games of the 2021 schedule.

Spikes fans will have the chance to carry the spirit of a historic, record-breaking Fourth of July forward with two of the three remaining editions of FIREWORKS From the Field as part of the series, and a $4 ticket discount to all remaining Spikes home games with a Fourth of July ticket.

All fans are invited to come down onto the field for an unprecedented view of the three remaining newly enhanced and lengthened FIREWORKS shows from the Spikes and their official FIREWORKS provider, Starfire Corporation. The fun includes displays on Friday, August 6, presented by The Meadows, and Saturday, August 7, presented by College Township.

In addition, the Spikes will honor the late, great Bob the Baseball Dog with a Celebration of Life as part of Bark in the Park at the ballpark on Sunday, August 8.

More highlights include Scout Night and Penns Valley Community Night on August 6, the first-ever College Township Night on August 7, FREE Kids Zone! nights presented by Friends of Jake Corman at both of those games, and and Paint the Park Purple, presented by Juniper Village at Brookline, to raise funds and awareness in the battle against Alzheimer's disease on August 8.

Additionally, fans who were part of the historic, record crowd of 7,183 on July 4 can relive that spirit with a $4 ticket discount for all ten remaining home games. The $4 discount, which excludes seats in the Geisinger Champions Club and Pepsi Picnic Pavilion, can be claimed by presenting a digital or printed ticket from the Spikes' Fourth of July game at the Spikes Ticket Office.

Tickets for all three games coming up from August 6-8, all three remaining FIREWORKS From the Field dates, and all five games remaining on the 2021 home schedule are currently on sale through the Spikes Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action on Friday via the Spikes Radio Network, presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics, starting with Spikes Live, presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform at MLBDraftLeague.com/streaming, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

