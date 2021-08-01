Nathaniel Butterworth Knocks in Tying Run in 9th Inning, Keys and Thunder Tie for Third Time in 2021

Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys and Trenton Thunder finished Sunday's series finale in a 7-7 tie inside of Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Nathaniel Butterworth was on loan from the Trenton Thunder for the evening, starting the game for Frederick at catcher. Butterworth was three for five in the game with two doubles.

Trenton got out to an early 4-0 lead scoring once in the 2nd and 3rd innings and tallying twice in the 4th inning. Frederick's starter Evan Taylor lasted six innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits. The left hander struck out seven batters. He finished the game retiring the last seven batters that he faced.

The Keys put a rally together in the 4th inning, coming back to tie the game. Frederick brought nine men to the plate, starting with Jake Plastiak. Plastiak singled and was moved to second on the next batter as Tremaine Spears walked. With two outs, Gregory Ozuna pushed a seeing eye single to right field scoring Plastiak and moving Spears to third. Spears came home to score on Butterworth's first double of the evening. Aaron Straker followed with a two RBI double of his own to tie the game 4-4.

In the 6th inning Frederick snapped the tie as Straker came around to score on a single by Haven Mangrum.

The 8th inning brought a delay due to lightning, but not before the Thunder could strike first. Trenton brought eight men to the plate, hitting a double and four consecutive singles to begin the frame. The three runs made it a 7-5 game.

Butterworth led the bottom of the 8th off for the Keys singling. Jahmoi Percival entered as a courtesy runner for Butterworth and scored on Plastiak's single.

In the 9th the Keys looked to Antonio Frias to get three outs. The left hander retired Trenton in order to bring the Keys up to the plate.

Frederick's Jerry Thomas doubled for his second consecutive at-bat, putting the tying run in scoring position. With two outs, Percival, who pinch ran, scored on a double by Butterworth. Bradley Harmon entered to run for Butterworth but was stranded there as Mangrum grounded out to end the game.

