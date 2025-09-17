Paige Bueckers 2025 WNBA Kia Rookie of the Year Highlights: 60-Minute Mix
Published on September 16, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video
She came in as the No. 1 pick. She left Year 1 as Kia Rookie of the Year. An entire season of buckets, dimes, and records... all in one 60-minute mix. The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
