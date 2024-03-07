Padres Set Spring Breakout Game Roster

SAN ANTONIO - Major League Baseball announced Thursday the rosters for the inaugural "Spring Breakout" Prospect Games. These games will be part of Major League Spring Training and will be played from March 14th - 17th. Fans will be able to stream these games on MLB Network, local RSNs and on MLB's Digital Properties.

The San Diego Padres prospects will be taking on the Seattle Mariners prospects on Friday, March 15th. The first pitch is expected at 3:10 p.m. CT. The game will be available on MLB Network, MLB's Digital Properties, Root Sports, Padres.tv and Mariners radio.

The "Spring Breakout" rosters consist various members of MLB Pipeline's Top 30 Prospects as well as other minor leaguers in the farm system. The Padres roster includes 15 former Missions players and 22 members of MLB Pipeline's Top 30 Prospects.

The Padres roster breakdown for this game is as follows:

Pitchers

Ryan Bergert, RHP (#13 Prospect)

Jairo Iriarte, RHP (#8 Prospect)

Austin Krob, LHP (#18 Prospect)

Dylan Lesko, RHP (#4 Prospect)

Adam Mazur, RHP (#10 Prospect)

Carson Montgomery, RHP

Braden Nett, RHP (#25 Prospect)

Cole Paplham, RHP (#26 Prospect)

Bradgley Rodriguez, RHP

Jayvien Sandridge, LHP

Robby Snelling, LHP (#3 Prospect)

Drew Thorpe, RHP (#5 Prospect)

Catchers

J.D. Gonzalez (#21 Prospect)

Ethan Salas (#1 Prospect)

Brandon Valenzuela (#20 Prospect)

Infielders

Nerwilian Cedeno, INF

Marcos Castanon, 3B/2B (#22 Prospect)

Leodalis De Vries, SS (#6 Prospect)

Nathan Martorella, 1B/OF (#17 Prospect)

Jackson Merrill, SS (#2 Prospect)

Graham Pauley, 3B/2B (#11 Prospect)

Eguy Rosario, INF (#16 Prospect)

Outfielders

Homer Bush Jr. (#14 Prospect)

Dillon Head (#9 Prospect)

Jakob Marsee (#12 Prospect)

Samuel Zavala (#7 Prospect)

Notable names participating in this game are Salas, Merrill, Snelling, De Vries, Thorpe and Head. Each player is currently listed in the top 10 in MLB Pipeline's Top 30 Prospects List.

Notable names on the Mariners roster include Harry Ford, Felnin Celesten, Cole Young, Lazaro Montes and Michael Morales.

According to the official press release from Major League Baseball (which has been attached to this email), seventy-two of MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects are expected to participate in these games. Seven of the top 10 prospects and 15 of the top 20 overall are expected to participate. All rosters can be found at mlb.com/springbreakout.

Each roster is subject to change. The Padres and Mariners "Spring Breakout" Game takes place at the Peoria Sports Complex on Friday, March 15th at 3:10 p.m. CT.

