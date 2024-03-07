Naturals Announce New Saturday Team Store Hours in March

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce new Saturday hours for their Team Store as fans are invited to check out all the latest merchandise in advance of Opening Day.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals Team Store at Arvest Ballpark will be open from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. each of the next four Saturdays: Saturday, March 9th; Saturday, March 16th; Saturday, March 23rd; and Saturday, March 30th. It will also be open from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals Team Store is the only one-stop shop for Naturals merchandise. The Team Store offers caps, sweatshirts, hoodies, t-shirts, novelty items, and more. Shop for all the newest items in-person or online at https://naturals.milbstore.com at your convenience during the season.

The Naturals will open the 2024 season at Arvest Ballpark on Friday, April 5th against the Tulsa Drillers, the Double-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

