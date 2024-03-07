MLB Announces Royals Spring Breakout Roster

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - Major League Baseball announced the rosters for the inaugural "Spring Breakout" Prospect Games, with a dozen former Naturals set to represent the Royals on Sunday, March 17th at 2:05 PM central time. The Royals Prospects will take on the Milwaukee Brewers Prospects in the game.

The roster makeup is as follows, with former Naturals players listed in bold:

Pitchers:

RHP Mason Barnett, LHP Noah Cameron, RHP Eric Cerantola, RHP Chandler Champlain, RHP Andrew Hoffmann, RHP Will Klein, RHP Ben Kudrna, LHP Frank Mozzicato, LHP Hunter Owen, RHP Anderson Paulino, RHP Henry Williams, RHP Blake Wolters, RHP Hiro Wyatt, RHP Steven Zobac.

Catchers:

C Carter Jensen, C Blake Mitchell, C Ramon Ramirez

Infielders:

3B/SS Austin Charles, INF Brett Squires, SS Daniel Vazquez, 3B Cayden Wallace, 3B Trevor Werner, 2B Peyton Wilson.

Outfielders:

OF Gavin Cross, OF Tyler Gentry, OF Carson Roccaforte, OF Javier Vaz.

Of the 12 former Naturals on the roster, 11 of them took the field for Northwest Arkansas during the 2023 season. Rosters are current as of March 7, 2024, and are subject to change.

Royals Prospects take on the Brewers Prospects at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Arizona on Sunday, March 17th at 2:05 PM central. Stay tuned to www.mlb.com/spring-training/spring-breakout for more details.

The Naturals will return to action on Friday, April 5th at 7:05 p.m. when they host the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A Los Angeles Dodgers) for Opening Night of the 2024 season at Arvest Ballpark. Fans can get their tickets by visiting www.nwanaturals.com or by calling 479-927-4900.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including tickets, groups, promotions, stats, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us @NWANaturals (X/Instagram) and Facebook.com/Naturals.

