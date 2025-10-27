@Padres' Jackson Merrill FIRING UP SAN Diego FC Crowd!
Published on October 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC YouTube Video
Check out the San Diego FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from October 26, 2025
- FC Dallas Falls 3-0 to Vancouver in Game 1 of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series - FC Dallas
- Thrilling Two-Goal Chicago Comeback Falls Short at Philadelphia Union in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series - Chicago Fire FC
- Union win opening match of 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series in shootout - Philadelphia Union
- No. 4 Minnesota United FC vs. No. 5 Seattle Sounders FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC Announces Sellout for Historic First-Ever Playoff Match at Snapdragon Stadium
- SDFC Captain Jeppe TVerskov Is Here to Stay
- Here's What You Need to Know About SDFC vs. Portland Timbers Match Up
- San Diego FC Hosts Portland Timbers in Historic First-Ever Playoff Match
- San Diego FC Signs Midfielder Jeppe Tverskov to a Contract Extension