PaddleHeads What's on Deck 5.30 to 6.04

Missoula, MT. -- The PaddleHeads are officially back in action. After securing their first win of the 2023 season last night in Billings, the two-time Pioneer League Northern Division champs' hunt for the 2023 league title is underway. The PaddleHeads return home for a six game homestand vs the Rocky Mountain Vibes and Billing Mustangs starting Tuesday. Tickets are available online at https://tickets.gopaddleheads.com/#/event- list, by phone at 406-543-3300, or at the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins).

Tuesday, May 30 | Home Opener | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

WE'RE COMING HOME! The PaddleHeads' first homestand of the 2023 season begins this Tuesday. Custom PaddleHeads posters will be given away to the first 1,000 fans, presented by Alpha Graphics and the Missoulian.

Wednesday, May 31 | Woof Wednesday + Family Feast Night | 6:00 Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

FAMILY FEAST NIGHT --- Hungry? We have good news! Wednesday is the first of four Family Feast Nights at Ogren Park Allegiance Field presented by Yoke's Fresh Market. All your favorite ballpark treats are $1.50, and that's not a typo. Bring the whole family and come hungry.

Every Wednesday during the 2023 PaddleHeads season is WOOF WEDNESDAY presented by Scheels and 104.5 The U. Bring your four-legged best friends along to the ballpark and enjoy all your favorite things: baseball, summer, and your pup!

Thursday, June 1 | Thirsty Thursday | 6:00 Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

Cheers to our first THIRSTY THURSDAY of 2023. Join us at every Thursday home game for $3.00 PBRs until the end of the seventh inning. Presented by Park Side Credit Union and 96.3 The Blaze.

Friday, June 2 | Little League Night + Pit Viper Giveaway | 5:30pm Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

Little league has a special place in every baseball fan's heart. Join the PaddleHeads in celebrating the excitement of youth, the nostalgia of the game, and baseball's promising future on LITTLE LEAGUE NIGHT.

We encourage fans to wear their best little league attire and collect a pair of custom PaddleHeads Pit Vipers given away to the first 750 fans! Presented by the Missoula Motor Company and 94.9 KYSS FM.

Saturday, June 3 | Bigfoot Is Real Night | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

We may or may not have found a suspiciously large footprint in the outfield this week. Come to our first Saturday home game of the season a skeptic and leave a believer after enjoying our Sasquatch-themed activities and entertainment on BIGFOOT IS REAL NIGHT!

Sunday, June 4th | Kids Free Sunday + National Cheese Day | 1:00pm Gates, 2:05 First Pitch

KIDS FREE SUNDAY Presented by TrailWest Bank -- All Kids 12 & Under get in FREE. Stay through the end of the game where the kids run the bases!

NATIONAL CHEESE DAY --- There's no such thing as too cheesy. The PaddleHeads are celebrating National Cheese Day by making cheese the star of our Sunday food specials and debuting our brand-new Specialty Grilled Cheese Menu!

All 96 PaddleHeads Games in 2023 are Streamed on FloSports!

Join us at Ogren Park Allegiance Field, listen at 102.9 ESPN Missoula, or watch at https://flosports.link/41Xn4CL.

Tickets are available now online at https://tickets.gopaddleheads.com/#/event-list or by visiting the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins - 406.543.3300).

