Villa Leads PaddleHeads to First Victory of 2023 in Brilliant Effort

May 26, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Billings MT- A night after action between the Missoula PaddleHeads, and Billings Mustangs was postponed due to rain, both teams would continue their season Thursday night in a double header. After action was delayed due to more adverse weather conditions, a twin bill would get under way at Dehler Park after an hour delay. The PaddleHeads offense went dormant in a game 1 defeat that saw the Mustangs hold Missoula off the board. Looking to right the ship after 2 consecutive losses, a likely source of power would kick the offense into gear in Game 2 of the night. A newly acquired right-hander on the mound would then do the rest.

Reigning Pioneer League MVP Jayson Newman put the PaddleHeads on top right away with 2-outs in the top of the 1st inning in Game 2 of the double-header with his first home run of 2023. Missoula would then add a pair more in the second to stretch the lead to 4. That would be more than enough for starter Alfredo Villa who was simply sensational over 7 innings allowing only 1 run to earn the win for the PaddleHeads by a tally of 4-1. In the process, Missoula earned a split of the twin-bill, and first victory of 2023.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from May 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.