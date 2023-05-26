Mustangs Split Double-Header Against Missoula

The Mustangs and the Paddleheads split a double-header Thursday evening despite a one hour rain delay.

Game 1, the Mustangs jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first as designated hitter Luke Fennely reached on an error, followed by a Connor Denning single. First-baseman Gabe Wurtz walked to load the bases for Tyler Wilber to hit into a fielder's choice, and Fennely scored to make it 1-0. Two batters later, shortstop Casey Harford hit a sac fly to right to make it 2-0 Mustangs.

To the 4th, and Taylor Lomack collected a hit with one out. He would come around to score on an RBI knock from Denning making it 3-0. Outfielder Mikey Edie led off the 6th with a double and he scored on a ball in play from catcher Jared Fry to make it 4-0.

The Mustangs leaned heavily on right-hander Jalen Evans who tossed five scoreless innings, giving up just three hits while striking out three and walking one. He picks up the win, while Zach Penrod tossed 5.2 innings and received the loss. Mustangs win 4-0.

Edie, Lomack, and Denning all collected multi-hit games.

For Game 2, reigning PBL MVP Jason Newman hit a 2 run home run in the top of the first off Mustang southpaw Pat Maybach, who struggled in his first two innings giving up 4 runs earned. His last two innings were stellar, as Maybach only allowed a walk and didn't give up a hit, and even finished his four-inning outing going 1-2-3 in the 4th.

The only hit of Game 2 for the 'Stangs came from Connor Denning's solo shot to right-center field.

Meanwhile, the bullpen excelled. Rightys Trevor Jackson, Ty Pohlmann, and Nate Jenkins combined for three innings pitched, 3 strikeouts, and no runs or free baserunners given up. Paddleheads won Game 2 4-1.

The Mustangs host Game 4 of the six-game homestand against the Paddleheads at 6:35 Friday evening. You can listen to all the action on ESPN 910/105.5 FM or espn910.com.

