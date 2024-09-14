PaddleHeads' Season Comes to End with Loss Friday
September 14, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)
Missoula PaddleHeads News Release
MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads squared off with the Glacier Range Riders Friday night in Game 2 of the 1st Round Pioneer League Playoffs. After losing game 1 on the road, Missoula needed a win on their home field to keep their season alive. Glacier would have other ideas in search of a birth into the Pioneer League Championship Series. Thanks to an unwavering offense, Glacier would be the team with the advantage throughout.
A 2-out 3-run home run in the top of the second inning would prove to a precursor Friday for an offense that tallied 17 hits on the night. The home run from Ryan McCarthy in the 2nd would give Glacier a 5-0 lead. The offense would just keep on coming from that point as Glacier tallied 9 extra base hits as a team.
The end result would be a 17-3 victory as the Range Riders advanced to the Pioneer League Championship, their first appearance in franchise history. Despite the tough loss, the PaddleHeads surely had a lot of highlights throughout the season.
• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...
Pioneer League Stories from September 14, 2024
- Yolo Going to Pioneer League Championship Series - Yolo High Wheelers
- PaddleHeads' Season Comes to End with Loss Friday - Missoula PaddleHeads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.