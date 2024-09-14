Three Vibes Honored After 2024 Season

September 14, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Rocky Mountain Vibes News Release







With the 2024 season at its end, it's time to take a look back at some of the best individual performances from Vibes players. Three of Rocky Mountain's best were honored with individual awards for what they did. Steven Rivas was awarded team MVP, Christian Day was named Rocky Mountain pitcher of the year, and Dane Tofteland was titled the Vibes' unsung hero.

Rivas tabulated arguably the greatest season by a Vibe since the team came to be. The right fielder's 31 home runs smashed the previous Rocky Mountain record of 22. Rivas also tacked on 124 RBIs which set the Pioneer League record. It could be argued that if the Vibes snuck into the playoffs, Rivas would be a PBL MVP favorite.

Rocky Mountain's longest tenured player, Christian Day, had a memorable season for his last in the Pioneer league. Day began in the bullpen, struggling to get his footing. Once it seemed like he may be on the outs, he was moved to his usual starter role and immediately flourished. Since becoming a starter Day pitched 14 times, tallying a 5.39 ERA over 85 innings pitched. Day also got to play with his brother, Josh, for the first time in his professional career.

Dane Tofteland may have really flown under the radar in 2024, but his impact was massive. The Vibes' unsung hero smashed his professional career highs. His 17 home runs nearly doubled what he had last year with the championship winning Raptors. The highlight of Dane's season came when he hit a walkoff three run shot to complete a monumental comeback against the NoCo Owlz.

The Vibes season may be over for now, but next year will be here before you know it. Make sure to visit Vibesbaseball.com for your season tickets, and follow @vibesbaseball on instagram for offseason updates.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.