Former PaddleHeads Pitcher Zach Penrod Called up to Boston Red Sox

September 14, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula, MT. - The Boston Red Sox selected former Missoula PaddleHeads 2023 left-handed starting pitcher Zach Penrod from their AAA Worchester affiliate to join the major league club today ahead of their game versus the New York Yankees in New York. The Red Sox made several roster moves ahead of their pivotal game versus the Yankees today at 11:15 this morning at Yankee Stadium, including the addition of Penrod to the major league roster. Penrod will wear #67 and join the Boston bullpen. Fans can follow the game this morning at https://www.mlb.com/gameday/red-sox-vs- yankees/2024/09/14/745689/preview.

This is a meteoric rise for Penrod who started last season, 2023, with the Missoula PaddleHeads in the starting rotation. On August 17th, after being one of the top pitchers in the Pioneer League with an ERA of 2.98, the Boston Red Sox bought his contract from the PaddleHeads and he joined the Red Sox Minor League system.

With Boston, Penrod was assigned to High A Greenville and continued his amazing season with a 2.18 ERA in 4 starts. His work in Greenville elevated him to high prospect status within the Red Sox organization and he was given the honor to play in MLB's Arizona Fall League last fall as one of the top seven prospect representatives of the Red Sox. Again, Penrod flourished with this new challenge and was dominant against some of the top prospects in Major League Baseball with a 1.29 ERA in four starts. His Fall League performance earned him an Arizona Fall League All-Star Team nod.

This season, Penrod began the year assigned to the Red Sox AA Portland affiliate. He continued his work as a starter and continued to have some great success with a 2.80 ERA over 35 innings before getting another promotion to the team's AAA Worcester affiliate. There, Penrod was converted to a reliever late in the season and, after a slow start at the minors top level. He began to find success as his fastball topped 100 MPH and his work of late earned him his Major League Promotion!

Penrod will join the Red Sox bullpen as they try to keep their playoff hopes alive in the final 20 days of the regular season. Boston enters today's game against the Yankees 4.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins for the final wild card spot in the American League.

