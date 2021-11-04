PaddleHeads Release 2022 Regular Season Schedule

Missoula, MT.- The Missoula PaddleHeads Professional Baseball Club is still basking in the glow of their 2021 Pioneer League Championship, but that does not mean it is not time to start getting excited for Missoula's title defense in the summer of 2022. To add to that excitement, the Pioneer League released the official league schedule for the 2022 season on Thursday afternoon. Missoula's path to another title is set to begin on Wednesday May 25, 2022, in the Garden City as the PaddleHeads will hoist a league championship banner prior to their opening game of the regular season opposite the rival Billings Mustangs. The time is now to join the fun. Season tickets for the 2022 season are available now at www.gopaddleheads.com with packages starting at just $299 a ticket.

The Pioneer League season will consist of ninety-six games as it did a season ago and will also once again feature a two-half system where a first half, and second half champion will be crowned in both the Southern, and Northern Divisions. Missoula was the champions of both halves last season in the Northern Division on their way to a league championship. Five teams will be placed in each division with the Pioneer League also introducing two new franchises. In the Southern Division, Windsor, Colorado will welcome a new franchise joining Kalispell, Montana in the Northern Division. Kalispell will make their first ever appearance in Missoula on Friday July 8 to open a 3-game series.

Missoula's 48 game regular season slate will be sure to feature many chances to catch your league champions in action through the summer but one date you will want to mark down on your calendar right away is Friday July 1 as the PaddleHeads will once again host their famous 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. Ogren Park at Allegiance Field will also be the place to be to get your weekend started throughout the summer as Missoula will host ten games on Thursdays, and nine on Fridays throughout the seasons along with fifteen games on either Friday or Saturday. You will also have plenty of chances to spend a weeknight with the PaddleHeads as Missoula will host eighteen games on a Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday.

Missoula begins the 2022 campaign where the 2021 regular season ended against the Mustangs to add another chapter in the rivalry between these two franchises. The Southern Division Champion Boise Hawks will also have chances at revenge against Missoula during the regular season at home, and on the road. The PaddleHeads will host Boise in a Championship Series rematch in a 3-game series from August 9-11 and will head to Boise to close out the regular season which will conclude on September 10.

All the 2022 summer fun in Missoula begins on May 25 and will run all the way to September 3. The PaddleHeads will continue the tradition of providing the Missoula community with an affordable form of family entertainment with single game tickets on sale for as low as just $9 a seat. Season tickets are also available starting at just $299 for every regular season game. The fun does not end when the final out is recorded either as season ticket holders will have the opportunity to meet players, while also receiving exclusive gifts, and promotions.

