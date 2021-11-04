2022 Hawks Schedule Released

The Boise Hawks, 2021 Pioneer Baseball League Southern Division Champions, have announced their 2022 game schedule. The 2022 campaign begins on the road, in Idaho Falls, on Wednesday, May 25.

Opening Night at Memorial Stadium will take place on Saturday, May 28 against the Idaho Fall Chukars. The final game of the season will take place at Memorial Stadium against the 2021 Pioneer Baseball League Champion Missoula Paddleheads on Saturday, September 10.

"This is the first of many steps in making 2022 a season to remember at Memorial Stadium. Our staff is already hard at work creating the best fan experience and promotional schedule in the Treasure Valley, and we cannot wait to share it with you all." - Mike Van Hise, Boise Hawks Vice President

NEW FIRST PITCH TIMES FOR 2022. All Monday through Saturday Boise Hawks home games will have a 7:00 PM first pitch, excluding Memorial Day (Monday, May 30) and Labor Day (Monday, September 5). First pitch for those games will be at 2:00 PM. First pitch for Sunday Boise Hawks home games will be at 2:00 PM, excluding May 29 and July 3. Those games will start at 7:00 PM.

Broadcast details (video streaming and radio broadcast) for the 2022 season will be released in the Spring of 2022.

The Hawks will host four Monday, six Tuesday, six Wednesday, six Thursday, eight Friday, ten Saturday, and eight Sunday home games in 2022.

A full PDF of the Boise Hawks 2022 schedule can be found at BoiseHawks.com. The full promotional schedule; including post-game fireworks shows, giveaways, touring entertainment acts, Boise Papas Fritas games and theme programs; will be released by the Hawks in the future.

