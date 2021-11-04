Pioneer Baseball League Announces 2022 Schedule

The Pioneer Baseball League ("PBL") today announced its schedule for the 2022 Championship Season. The PBL expands to 10 teams in 2022 with the return of the Northern Colorado Owlz (formerly Orem Owlz) and the addition of a new team in Flathead Valley, MT.

"We're very excited to begin the 2022 season after the historic year we just completed," said Pioneer League Commissioner Jim McCurdy. "By adding two new teams in two new ballparks, the league is poised to build on its promise to sensibly expand throughout the Mountain States region. I'm truly impressed that we were able to put together this schedule that balances our clubs' individual requirements with the league's new mandate to significantly reduce travel times for the benefit of our players."

The 96 game season begins on Monday, May 23rd and ends on Saturday, September 10th. The PBL is divided into two divisions. The Northern Division includes the 2021 PBL Champion Missoula PaddleHeads, Billings Mustangs, Great Falls Voyagers, Idaho Falls Chukars and the new Flathead Valley Club. The Southern Division includes the Boise Hawks, Ogden Raptors, Grand Junction Rockies, Rocky Mountain Vibes and the returning Northern Colorado Owlz.

The PBL schedule is divided in two halves with the first half ending on July 17th and the regular season ending on September 10th.

To view each team's schedule please visit their team websites or to view the entire schedule go to: tinyurl.com/2022PBLschedule.

