PaddleHeads Force Northern Division Championship Series to Game 3 in Missoula

September 14, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Dominant PaddleHeads win brings rubber match to Ogren Park Allegiance Field TOMORROW NIGHT.

After dropping Game One of the three-game PBL Northern Division championship series to the Billings Mustangs, the Missoula PaddleHeads came back hungry. The PaddleHeads put the ponies out to pasture with the help of a hometown crowd, outscoring the familiar opponent 13 runs to three. Seven PaddleHeads recorded RBIs in the contest and starting pitcher Izzy Fuentes delivered seven strong innings of work allowing three runs on four hits while striking out six.

