PaddleHeads Cruise Past Mustangs to Force Game 3

September 14, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT- The 2023 Postseason in the Pioneer League continued on Wednesday night in Game 2 of the Northern Division Playoff between the Missoula PaddleHeads, and Billings Mustangs. After the Mustangs took game 1 on their home turf Monday, the PaddleHeads would look for the winds to shift on their home field in game 2. Offensive success backed up by solid starting pitching would be a common formula used throughout the course of the regular season for Missoula. Game 2 of this postseason series would be no different as the PaddleHeads would get back on track in front of a raucous crowd in the Garden City.

After falling behind during a brief stint in the 3rd, Missoula would get their offense going in innings 4 through 7 outscoring the Mustangs 12-1 in that stretch. The Billings offense would never get much going, scoring only once after the 3rd inning as Izzy Fuentes would have a solid outing through 7 innings. The end result would be a 13-3 victory for Missoula. In the process, the PaddleHeads would force a decisive Game 3 of this Northern Division Playoff Series on Thursday night in Missoula.

