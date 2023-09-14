Mustangs Fall Short to Missoula
September 14, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release
In Game Two of the crucial best-of-three playoff series, the Missoula PaddleHeads faced off against the Billings Mustangs, and the PaddleHeads made a powerful statement with a dominating 13-3 victory. With this win, the PaddleHeads were one step closer to advancing in the playoffs, while the Mustangs found themselves in a must-win situation in the next game to keep their playoff hopes alive.
The Missoula PaddleHeads set the tone early by taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Jakob Guenther delivered an RBI single.
The Billings Mustangs responded in the third inning when Taylor Lomack came up clutch with a two-run single, briefly giving them a 2-1 lead.
However, the PaddleHeads quickly regained control with a powerful offensive display in the fourth inning. Austin Bernard and Cameron Thompson contributed crucial RBIs, and Ryan Cash's double added to their lead, making it 5-2.
The Mustangs managed to tack on one more run in the fifth inning, courtesy of Taylor Lomack's single, bringing the score to 5-3.
The PaddleHeads then further extended their lead in the sixth inning with McClain O'Connor's two-run homer to left field, making it 7-3.
In the seventh inning, the PaddleHeads put the game out of reach with a six-run surge. Key hits came from Keaton Greenwalt and Ryan Cash, and a Mustangs' error allowed two unearned runs to cross the plate.
On the pitching front, Izzy Fuentes earned the win for the PaddleHeads, showcasing his prowess over seven innings and allowing just 3 runs on 4 hits while striking out 6. Pat Maybach took the loss for the Mustangs, giving up 5 runs in 3.2 innings.
