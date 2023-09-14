Mustangs Fall Short to Missoula

September 14, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







In Game Two of the crucial best-of-three playoff series, the Missoula PaddleHeads faced off against the Billings Mustangs, and the PaddleHeads made a powerful statement with a dominating 13-3 victory. With this win, the PaddleHeads were one step closer to advancing in the playoffs, while the Mustangs found themselves in a must-win situation in the next game to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Missoula PaddleHeads set the tone early by taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Jakob Guenther delivered an RBI single.

The Billings Mustangs responded in the third inning when Taylor Lomack came up clutch with a two-run single, briefly giving them a 2-1 lead.

However, the PaddleHeads quickly regained control with a powerful offensive display in the fourth inning. Austin Bernard and Cameron Thompson contributed crucial RBIs, and Ryan Cash's double added to their lead, making it 5-2.

The Mustangs managed to tack on one more run in the fifth inning, courtesy of Taylor Lomack's single, bringing the score to 5-3.

The PaddleHeads then further extended their lead in the sixth inning with McClain O'Connor's two-run homer to left field, making it 7-3.

In the seventh inning, the PaddleHeads put the game out of reach with a six-run surge. Key hits came from Keaton Greenwalt and Ryan Cash, and a Mustangs' error allowed two unearned runs to cross the plate.

On the pitching front, Izzy Fuentes earned the win for the PaddleHeads, showcasing his prowess over seven innings and allowing just 3 runs on 4 hits while striking out 6. Pat Maybach took the loss for the Mustangs, giving up 5 runs in 3.2 innings.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.