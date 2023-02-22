PaddleHeads Catcher Robert Brooks Signs with Tampa Bay Rays

Missoula, MT. - Missoula PaddleHeads catcher, Robert Brooks, has officially been signed by the Tampa Bay Rays. Brooks, originally from Marietta, Georgia played collegiate ball at Columbus State University. During his four years there, his batting average was .337, .302, .329, and .396 respectively. He graduated last spring before playing summer ball in the Coastal Plain League and the MLB Draft League. During his 26 games with the Frederick Keys in the MLB Draft League, he hit .388/.453/.544. The PaddleHeads signed him during the off-season expecting him to be their starting catcher.

Missoula PaddleHeads Manager, Michael Schlact had this to say about Brooks, "Robert is a very talented baseball player and a cerebral catcher. It's no wonder he attracted the attention of many MLB teams. We are excited to watch Robert as he progresses through the ranks and wish him the very best in his journey to the show."

Missoula PaddleHeads President, Matt Ellis had this to add about the PaddleHeads impact on the development of players, "Congratulations to both the Rays and Robert Brooks. Tampa Bay is getting a talented young catcher that we will miss. This is just another example of the new role in Major League Baseball's player development system that the Missoula PaddleHeads and the Pioneer Baseball League have forged going forward. Robert is the 13th PaddleHeads player to be signed in less than two years by a MLB team since we became and Independent League and franchise. We are excited for the opportunities available to our players going forward to continue their career path towards their major league dreams."

Brooks will now get the chance to reach his big-league dreams with the Rays. Brooks will be heading to spring training with the Rays this week.

