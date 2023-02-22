Boise Hawks Announce 2023 Exhibition Series

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks are excited to announce their 2023 Exhibition Series at Memorial Stadium. The Hawks will face the Black Sox Pro Baseball Team (national barnstorming team of independent baseball players) on Sunday, May 14 (4:00 PM first pitch) and Monday, May 15 (6:00 PM first pitch). The Hawks will also play their in-state rival, the Idaho Falls Chukars, on Friday, May 19 (7:00 PM first pitch). The final game of the 2023 Exhibition Series will be held in Idaho Falls on Saturday, May 20. Opening Night at Memorial Stadium will be three days later, on Tuesday, May 23 at 7:00 PM against the Idaho Falls Chukars. Gates will open one hour prior to first pitch.

"We have been hard at work building the best team and fan experience in the Treasure Valley and the Pioneer League. We're excited to get started - both on and off the field - and share with our fans the work we have done. These exhibition games will give us a first look at the improvements we're making in the fan experience and how the team is going to stack up on the field and compete for a PBL Championship."- Mike Van Hise, Boise Hawks Vice President / General Manager

HawksPass purchasers will receive one ticket voucher to be used at one of the three home games. Fans can purchase a HawksPass (15 undated ticket vouchers, redeemable for a Third Base or Home Plate Reserved seat or First Base Box seat, for $165 - saving 24% on the game day price) by visiting www.boisehawks.com/tickets/hawkspasses.

Full and Half Season Seat Holders will receive all three games included in their packages.

Individual tickets for all 51 Boise Hawks Games (3 exhibition and 48 regular season) go on sale Monday, May 1 at 10 AM on BoiseHawks.com and in-person at the Memorial Stadium Box Office.

2023 Boise Hawks Exhibition Series

Boise Hawks vs. Black Sox - Sunday, May 14 at 4:00 PM - Memorial Stadium, Boise, ID

Boise Hawks vs. Black Sox - Monday, May 15 at 6:00 PM - Memorial Stadium, Boise, ID

Boise Hawks vs. Idaho Falls Chukars - Friday, May 19 at 7:00 PM - Memorial Stadium, Boise, ID

Boise Hawks at Idaho Falls Chukars - Saturday, May 20 - Melaleuca Field, Idaho Falls, ID

