Billings Mustangs Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

February 22, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







BILLINGS, Montana - The Billings Mustangs today announced that former Major League pitcher Dennis Rasmussen, a 12-year MLB veteran, and Craig Maddox, a former independent league player and San Francisco Giants hitting coach, will serve as coaches for the club. Together, they will assist the team's new 2023 field manager, Billy Horton.

Rasmussen, 63, was a first-round draft choice of the California Angels who went on to pitch twelve years in the major leagues. During that time, he compiled a 91-77 won-loss record with a 4.15 ERA. His best season came in 1986, when he led the New York Yankees staff with a record of 18-6 and was second in the American League in hits per nine innings with a rate of 7.12 (trailing only Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens). Rasmussen went on to pitch for the Reds, Padres, Cubs, and Royals before retiring after the 1995 season. He then served as a pitching coach in both the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox organizations, beginning his coaching career in the Pioneer League with the Butte Copper Kings. He most recently served as pitching coach for the MLB Draft League Frederick Keys.

"I look forward to coming back to the Pioneer League and Billings by celebrating our 75th Anniversary with a Pioneer League Championship!" said Rasmussen.

Maddox, 37, played his college ball at Southeastern University, where he led his team to three consecutive NCAA national titles. Originally signed by the Detroit Tigers, Maddox played in the minor leagues for farm teams of both Detroit and the Atlanta Braves before moving onto the Atlantic League, the highest level of independent baseball, where he hit .306 for the New Britain club in 2016. He retired as a player after the 2019 season and immediately went into coaching. He served as a hitting coach in the San Francisco Giants' minor league system in 2021 and 2022, working exclusively with their rookie league affiliate, the AZL Giants Orange, in 2022. Maddox is known for his ability to help players improve the mechanics of their swing and teach a more disciplined approach at the plate.

"I'm thrilled to accept a coaching role with the Billings Mustangs," said Maddox. The energy around the team Billy Horton is putting together is contagious, and I'm excited to be a part of it. I can't wait to work with this talented group of players and bring another championship to Billings."

"Dennis and Craig are both teachers of the game and that's one of the main reasons I selected them to be on our staff," said Mustangs manager Billy Horton. "Their blend of playing and coaching is extremely valuable and I'm excited to work with them this summer."

"For many young players, the Pioneer League is the first rung on the ladder to the major leagues" said team owner Dave Heller. "That's why we've been especially focused on surrounding our players with some of the best teachers in the game. Billy Horton, Dennis Rasmussen, and Craig Maddox are all great teachers; they know where to find and how to train and develop the next generation of MLB players right here in Billings. I'm excited to see them work their magic and help develop the next generation of major league players while hopefully leading the Mustangs to another Pioneer League championship."

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from February 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.