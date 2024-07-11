PaddleHeads' Bats Keep Rolling in 25-10 Rout

IDAHO FALL, ID - After a 20-hit effort on Tuesday night, the Missoula PaddleHeads' offense would see their first 3 hitters go down in order Wednesday in game 2 of their series with the Idaho Falls Chukars. Idaho Falls' bats would be quiet in the first as well in what would be a quiet first inning. PaddleHeads starter Alfredo Villa would find ways to keep the offense of Idaho Falls under control as well in the innings that followed. To say the PaddleHeads' attack would not be held in check would be putting it lightly.

Missoula would go on to score runs in 7 of the next 8 innings offensively only being held off the board in the top of the 8th. All 10 men that had at-bats over the course of the contest would have at least 1 hit in the game. Even more impressively, 9 of those 10 batters would tally 2-hits or more in the contest. The PaddleHeads would also amass 27 hits when it was all said and done. Despite scoring in double digits for the 2nd straight game, Idaho Falls seemingly never threatened to make things interesting in a 25-10 win for Missoula.

