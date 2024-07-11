Missoula Hang Crooked Numbers in Back to Back Games

July 11, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







Idaho Falls-The Chukars (18-26) and Missoula PaddleHeads (34-10) met for the second game of a shortened 3 game set at Melaleuca Field in front of nearly 2,000 Chukars faithful. Like on Tuesday night the first half champs from Montana hung crooked numbers from start to finish as they strolled to a 25-10 win.

Chuks starter BrianWilliams went four innings on the hill, surrendering 10 hits and 11 earned runs while walking 3 and striking out 2. BWill took the loss and saw his record fall to 3-4.

After 3 innings the PaddleHeads owned an 8-2 lead as by night's end Missoula scored in every inning aside from the 1st and the 8th innings... both those innings were 1-2-3 frames.

The Chukars enjoyed their best offensive spell of the night in the seventh and eighth innings when they pushed across seven runs to make it a seven run game going into the ninth inning. Offensively Trevor Rogers shined as he finished his night 4-6 at the plate with an RBI and Theo Hardy extended his hit streak to 17 games this year.

With Catcher Craig Corliss on the mound in the top of the ninth for the Chukars Missoula splashed out 8 runs as the cruised across the finish line at a 25-10 win to secure the series victory.

The Chukars will look the salvage the series on Thursday night at Melaleuca Field with Casey Minchey expected to get the starting nod for Idaho Falls.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.