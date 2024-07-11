Oakland Ballers Launch Historic Community Investment Campaign: a New Model for Fan Owners

July 11, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







Oakland, CA - The Oakland Ballers were born from the belief that the social contract between sports teams and fanbases is broken, and that it's fans who create the value of a sports team. Now they are doubling down on that belief by unveiling a community investment campaign that aims to revolutionize the sports ownership model by giving fans a real seat at the table. In addition to the economic rights that go with an investment in the Ballers, the Ballers' new ownership structure will go beyond any previous sports ownership models, offering fans an unprecedented bundle of rights that includes checks and balances on key team decisions including where the team is based, changes to the logos and brandmarks, and even some front office hiring decisions.

"Oakland is just the latest example of a systemic problem with how pro sports teams are run in the United States. Over the past 80 years, more than 30 teams have moved, leaving fans heartbroken and powerless. Team owners often hold fans hostage, demanding public money for new stadiums, and if they don't get it, they move the team to a different city that's willing to pay up. Even if you're not an Oakland sports fan, you get our frustration because we've all seen something we love taken away for someone else's gain. The Ballers believe there's a better way and that Oakland's the perfect place to make it happen. That's why we're excited to unveil a new sports ownership model, one that we hope will signal a positive change in how things are done," said Bryan Carmel, co-founder of the Oakland Ballers.

Oakland is just the most recent example of a nationwide trend that reflects the broken sports ownership model. Owners behind each relocation case tend to deploy the same playbook - hold a dedicated fanbase hostage while they demand public funding for their stadiums, and if the public doesn't comply, move the team to another city desperate for a team and willing to outbid their current home. The Ballers believe that a new model for a more authentic partnership between fans and teams with guardrails is critical, and that Oakland, a city with a rich legacy of fighting to make the world a better place, is the perfect community to help it materialize.

"A team's fans are an instrumental part of the team's value. That's why fans should be treated accordingly with a real say in team management, not just hollow words. Aligned with Oakland's history of activism, we are excited about a team for the people, by the people - a team that accrues value for fans and owners alike, because the fans are the owners." said Paul Freedman, co-founder of the Oakland Ballers.

Oakland's history of community resilience inspires the Ballers' vision to build a team, and sustain it by revolutionizing the social contract between teams and communities. This crowdfunding campaign is the first step towards setting a new standard for fan engagement in sports team ownership.

Join us in this historic opportunity to redefine what it means to be a fan and an owner by investing in the Oakland Ballers. The offering will be powered by DealMaker - built specifically for community investment rounds.

For more information and to express your interest in investing, visit invest.oaklandballers.com

The Oakland Ballers (aka the B's) are a new professional baseball team launching in the Spring of 2024 and set to play home games at the historic Raimondi Park in West Oakland. The B's will join the Pioneer League, which was founded in 1939, as its first ever West Coast franchise. The Oakland Ballers are dedicated to delivering a joyful, community focused experience for Oakland and the entire East Bay. We vow to never leave town. Built by Oakland, for Oakland, forever Oakland.

THE COMPANY IS SEEKING "INDICATIONS OF INTEREST" PURSUANT TO REGULATION CF UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933. THIS PROCESS ALLOWS COMPANIES TO DETERMINE WHETHER THERE MAY BE INTEREST IN AN EVENTUAL OFFERING OF ITS SECURITIES. THE COMPANY IS NOT UNDER ANY OBLIGATION TO MAKE AN OFFERING UNDER REGULATION CF. IT MAY CHOOSE TO MAKE AN OFFERING TO SOME, BUT NOT ALL, OF THE PEOPLE WHO INDICATE AN INTEREST IN INVESTING, AND THAT OFFERING MIGHT NOT BE MADE UNDER REGULATION CF. IF THE COMPANY DOES GO AHEAD WITH AN OFFERING, NO OFFER TO BUY THE SECURITIES CAN BE ACCEPTED AND NO PART OF THE PURCHASE PRICE CAN BE RECEIVED UNTIL IT HAS FILED AN OFFERING STATEMENT WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (SEC) AND ONLY THEN ACCEPTED THROUGH THE INTERMEDIARY'S PLATFORM. THE INFORMATION IN THAT OFFERING STATEMENT WILL BE MORE COMPLETE THAN THE INFORMATION THE COMPANY IS PROVIDING NOW, AND COULD DIFFER IN IMPORTANT WAYS. YOU MUST READ THE DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC BEFORE INVESTING.

NO MONEY OR OTHER CONSIDERATION IS BEING SOLICITED WITH THE INDICATIONS OF INTEREST, AND IF SENT IN RESPONSE, WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. INDICATIONS OF INTEREST INVOLVE NO OBLIGATION OR COMMITMENT OF ANY KIND.

