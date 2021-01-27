PaddleHeads Announce 2021 Schedule

January 27, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







After 2020 saw the first year in Missoula without professional baseball since 1999 due to COVID-19 - today, the Missoula PaddleHeads, in conjunction with the Pioneer League, have released their game schedule for the 2021 season, announcing that BASEBALL IS BACK in the Garden City. Previously, the Pioneer League played an annual 76-game season, under the new league structure as an MLB Partner League, baseball fans of Western Montana will be treated to a 96-game slate in 2021. With the expanded schedule, the PaddleHeads are set to make their on-field debut at home, on May 22 as they square off in an opening day matchup versus the Great Falls Voyagers.

In all, over 1,000,000 fans have gathered to watch professional baseball at Ogren Park Allegiance Field since its 2007 inaugural season. This year, the regular season runs from May 22 to September 10. The PaddleHeads will finish the regular season home slate with a three-game home stand versus the Billings Mustangs, September 8-10.

"After a year of no baseball, we are excited to announce our 2021 schedule alongside the entire Pioneer League." said PaddleHeads Vice President Matt Ellis. "May 22nd will be a great day for us as we open up the season and hit the field as the Missoula PaddleHeads for the first time. Our staff is working tirelessly to make sure our 2021 season is safe, fun, affordable, and family friendly. As we did last summer, we will make sure our venue is a safe place for quality family entertainment. We look forward to opening our gates and welcoming back the baseball fans of Western Montana, this season."

The 2021 Pioneer League format will consist of the familiar faces that fans have grown to love, and compete against, as well as the addition of a new face, in the Boise Hawks. Fans will see the Montana state rivalry intensify as the new league structure will see rival Billings Mustangs and the Great Falls Voyagers a combined 24 occasions at Ogren Park Allegiance Field. "The chance to square off with our Montana rivals this often, creates such a special opportunity for us." said PaddleHeads Director of Marketing and P.R. Taylor Rush. "Now, more than ever, the professional baseball teams of Montana have came together as partners - to ensure that professional baseball is here to stay in Big Sky Country, to continue creating lasting memories, and creating lifelong fans of America's pastime."

The Pioneer Baseball League 2021 schedule is subject to change due to any COVID-19 Federal and State restrictions, and the Pioneer Baseball League commitment to protecting the health and safety of players, club employees, and fans.

SEASON TICKET SPECIAL OFFER

Although details of our promotional calendar will be released at later dates - PaddleHeads fans will be given a huge opportunity to capitalize on the Pioneer League's expanded schedule.

Until Sunday, February 28, all Season Ticket purchases will remain at the fixed 76-game price structure - that's 10 FREE home games - as an additional benefit, all Season Tickets purchased before the February 28 deadline will receive FREE parking! Free games, and free parking means up to a $375 savings! Learn more about Season Tickets by calling 406-543-3300, visiting the MSO Hub, or online here: https://www.milb.com/missoula/tickets/season-tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from January 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.