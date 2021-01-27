Boise Hawks Release 2021 Schedule

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks, along with the MLB Partner Pioneer Baseball League, have announced their 2021 league schedule. The 96-game schedule begins on the road Saturday, May 22nd against the Ogden Raptors.

Opening Night at Memorial Stadium will take place on Wednesday, May 26th against the Grand Junction Rockies. The final regular season home game of the season will be held at home on Monday, September 6th against those same Grand Junction Rockies.

"Alright, let's go. We're eager to get started." - Hawks General Manager Mike Van Hise

The Hawks will welcome six of the seven Pioneer Baseball League teams (Idaho Falls Chukars, Ogden Raptors, Missoula Paddleheads, Great Falls Voyagers, Grand Junction Rockies and Billings Mustangs) to the Treasure Valley this summer. The Rocky Mountain Vibes will not be traveling to Boise this summer.

The Hawks will host an even number (eight) of games on each day of the week, except Tuesday which will serve as a designated league off-day. The Hawks will also be home for Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.

The full promotional schedule; including official game times, post-game fireworks shows, giveaways, touring entertainment acts, and theme programs will be released by the Hawks in the future. Information on Boise Hawks Full and Half Season Seat plans (including HawksPasses) can be found at BoiseHawks.com (www.milb.com/boise/tickets)).

The Pioneer Baseball League schedule is subject to change due to any COVID-19 federal and state restrictions and the Pioneer Baseball League's commitment to protecting the health and safety of players, club employees, and fans.

FOR PRINTABLE PDF SCHEDULE, CLICK HERE: https://img.mlbstatic.com/milb-images/image/upload/milb/dtwihbipiqg5v22qkumv.pdf

