Billings Mustangs Announce '21 Schedule

January 27, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







BILLINGS, Montana - The Billings Mustangs today announced their 2021 Pioneer League regular season schedule. The schedule features 96 games, with 48 of them in Billings and an equal number on the road. That is twenty more games - and 10 more home games - than in previous years. This year's schedule features one other change, as the Mustangs will travel to and host the newest member of the Pioneer League, the Boise Hawks. Boise makes their first trip to Billings in nearly 60 years on Wednesday, July 21, for a 6-game homestand.

The Mustangs will open their first season as an MLB "Partner League" club on Saturday, May 22nd, on the road against the Idaho Falls Chukars. The Mustangs kick off their season at Dehler Park in Billings on the following Wednesday, May 26th, against the Rocky Mountain Vibes. That first homestand of the season will continue through the Memorial Day weekend, as the Mustangs host the Vibes for six games, concluding with an afternoon game on Memorial Day Monday, May 31st, when all veterans, reservists, guardsmen, and active duty military will be able to attend for just $1.00.

There will be plenty of holiday baseball at Dehler Park during the 2021 campaign. In addition to hosting the Vibes on Memorial Day, the Mustangs welcome the Grand Junction Rockies on Father's Day (June 20th) and meet the Idaho Falls Chukars at Dehler Park on Labor Day (September 6th).Å¡ The Mustangs will spend the Independence Day holiday on the road in Idaho Falls.

"We're so excited to announce our 2021 schedule and give the people of Billings ten more home games of exciting Mustangs baseball," said team owner Dave Heller. "Our fans are going to continue to see all of the same teams they've enjoyed in the past and the same high-quality baseball - just more of it. It will have been 20 months since our last home game and it's way past time for some fun Mustangs baseball. I can't wait for the first pitch."

The Mustangs schedule is loaded with home games during the summer months. There are 6 home games in May, 13 in June, 11 in July, 12 in August and 6 in September. Fully half (24) of the team's 48 games at Dehler Park are scheduled to be played on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday. The team has an off-day every Tuesday throughout the summer.

The Mustangs will play Missoula and Great Falls 9 times each at Dehler Park and 12 times each on the road. The standard start time for all home games Monday-Saturday is 6:35 p.m. with exceptions for holidays. Sunday games will begin at 1:05 p.m. Unlike past years, the Mustangs are never on the road for more than six games at a time.

The full 2021 schedule is attached to this release. In compliance with any COVID-19 restrictions, the Billings Mustangs are committed to creating a socially distanced and safe environment for baseball to be played in 2021. All games are subject to change and may be impacted by federal, state or local restrictions regarding the coronavirus. Start times for road games will be announced at a later date. The complete promotions schedule will be released this spring. Please visit www.billingsmustangs.com and follow the Mustangs on social media for ticket information, team news and more.

DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME

SAT 22-May @ Idaho Falls Chukars TBA TUE 20-Jul OFF

SUN 23-May @ Idaho Falls Chukars TBA WED 21-Jul BOISE HAWKS 6:35

MON 24-May @ Idaho Falls Chukars TBA THR 22-Jul BOISE HAWKS 6:35

TUE 25-May OFF FRI 23-Jul BOISE HAWKS 6:35

WED 26-May ROCKY MOUNTAIN VIBES 6:35 SAT 24-Jul BOISE HAWKS 6:35

THR 27-May ROCKY MOUNTAIN VIBES 6:35 SUN 25-Jul BOISE HAWKS 1:05

FRI 28-May ROCKY MOUNTAIN VIBES 6:35 MON 26-Jul BOISE HAWKS 6:35

SAT 29-May ROCKY MOUNTAIN VIBES 6:35 TUE 27-Jul OFF

SUN 30-May ROCKY MOUNTAIN VIBES 1:05 WED 28-Jul @ Rocky Mountain Vibes TBA

MON 31-May ROCKY MOUNTAIN VIBES TBA THR 29-Jul @ Rocky Mountain Vibes TBA

TUE 1-Jun OFF FRI 30-Jul @ Rocky Mountain Vibes TBA

WED 2-Jun @ Great Falls Voyagers TBA SAT 31-Jul @ Rocky Mountain Vibes TBA

THR 3-Jun @ Great Falls Voyagers TBA SUN 1-Aug @ Rocky Mountain Vibes TBA

FRI 4-Jun @ Great Falls Voyagers TBA MON 2-Aug @ Rocky Mountain Vibes TBA

SAT 5-Jun GREAT FALLS VOYAGERS 6:35 TUE 3-Aug OFF

SUN 6-Jun GREAT FALLS VOYAGERS 1:05 WED 4-Aug MISSOULA PADDLEHEADS 6:35

MON 7-Jun GREAT FALLS VOYAGERS 6:35 THR 5-Aug MISSOULA PADDLEHEADS 6:35

TUE 8-Jun OFF FRI 6-Aug MISSOULA PADDLEHEADS 6:35

WED 9-Jun MISSOULA PADDLEHEADS 6:35 SAT 7-Aug MISSOULA PADDLEHEADS 6:35

THR 10-Jun MISSOULA PADDLEHEADS 6:35 SUN 8-Aug MISSOULA PADDLEHEADS 1:05

FRI 11-Jun MISSOULA PADDLEHEADS 6:35 MON 9-Aug MISSOULA PADDLEHEADS 6:35

SAT 12-Jun @ Missoula PaddleHeads TBA TUE 10-Aug OFF

SUN 13-Jun @ Missoula PaddleHeads TBA WED 11-Aug @ Ogden Raptors TBA

MON 14-Jun @ Missoula PaddleHeads TBA THR 12-Aug @ Ogden Raptors TBA

TUE 15-Jun OFF FRI 13-Aug @ Ogden Raptors TBA

WED 16-Jun GRAND JUNCTION ROCKIES 6:35 SAT 14-Aug @ Ogden Raptors TBA

THR 17-Jun GRAND JUNCTION ROCKIES 6:35 SUN 15-Aug @ Ogden Raptors TBA

FRI 18-Jun GRAND JUNCTION ROCKIES 6:35 MON 16-Aug @ Ogden Raptors TBA

SAT 19-Jun GRAND JUNCTION ROCKIES 6:35 TUE 17-Aug OFF

SUN 20-Jun GRAND JUNCTION ROCKIES TBA WED 18-Aug ROCKY MOUNTAIN VIBES 6:35

MON 21-Jun GRAND JUNCTION ROCKIES 6:35 THR 19-Aug ROCKY MOUNTAIN VIBES 6:35

TUE 22-Jun OFF FRI 20-Aug ROCKY MOUNTAIN VIBES 6:35

WED 23-Jun @ Boise Hawks TBA SAT 21-Aug ROCKY MOUNTAIN VIBES 6:35

THR 24-Jun @ Boise Hawks TBA SUN 22-Aug ROCKY MOUNTAIN VIBES 1:05

FRI 25-Jun @ Boise Hawks TBA MON 23-Aug ROCKY MOUNTAIN VIBES 6:35

SAT 26-Jun @ Boise Hawks TBA TUE 24-Aug OFF

SUN 27-Jun @ Boise Hawks TBA WED 25-Aug @ Great Falls Voyagers TBA

MON 28-Jun @ Boise Hawks TBA THR 26-Aug @ Great Falls Voyagers TBA

TUE 29-Jun OFF FRI 27-Aug @ Great Falls Voyagers TBA

WED 30-Jun GREAT FALLS VOYAGERS 6:35 SAT 28-Aug @ Great Falls Voyagers TBA

THR 1-Jul GREAT FALLS VOYAGERS 6:35 SUN 29-Aug @ Great Falls Voyagers TBA

FRI 2-Jul GREAT FALLS VOYAGERS 6:35 MON 30-Aug @ Great Falls Voyagers TBA

SAT 3-Jul @ Idaho Falls Chukars TBA TUE 31-Aug OFF

SUN 4-Jul @ Idaho Falls Chukars TBA WED 1-Sep IDAHO FALLS CHUKARS 6:35

MON 5-Jul @ Idaho Falls Chukars TBA THR 2-Sep IDAHO FALLS CHUKARS 6:35

TUE 6-Jul OFF FRI 3-Sep IDAHO FALLS CHUKARS 6:35

WED 7-Jul @ Great Falls Voyagers TBA SAT 4-Sep IDAHO FALLS CHUKARS 6:35

THR 8-Jul @ Great Falls Voyagers TBA SUN 5-Sep IDAHO FALLS CHUKARS 1:05

FRI 9-Jul @ Great Falls Voyagers TBA MON 6-Sep IDAHO FALLS CHUKARS TBA

SAT 10-Jul GREAT FALLS VOYAGERS 6:35 TUE 7-Sep OFF

SUN 11-Jul GREAT FALLS VOYAGERS 1:05 WED 8-Sep @ Missoula PaddleHeads TBA

MON 12-Jul GREAT FALLS VOYAGERS 6:35 THR 9-Sep @ Missoula PaddleHeads TBA

TUE 13-Jul OFF FRI 10-Sep @ Missoula PaddleHeads TBA

WED 14-Jul @ Missoula PaddleHeads TBA

THR 15-Jul @ Missoula PaddleHeads TBA ** Schedule Subject to Change

FRI 16-Jul @ Missoula PaddleHeads TBA

SAT 17-Jul @ Missoula PaddleHeads TBA

SUN 18-Jul @ Missoula PaddleHeads TBA

MON 19-Jul @ Missoula PaddleHeads TBA

