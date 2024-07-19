Pacific FC to Launch Six Soccer Academies in Mexico

July 19, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, BC - Pacific FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) is proud to announce the anticipated launch of youth training academies in six cities across Mexico, supporting the club's mission to expand its reach internationally by sharing its playing style, methodology and values with up-and-coming Mexican players.

The new academies will launch in Mexico City, Metepec, Querétaro, Aguascalientes, Puebla and León in August 2024 and will offer player development and technical training to both male and female players between the U-9 and U-15 age groups. Players from Pacific FC Mexico will have opportunities to travel to Victoria, British Columbia for further development, and potential enrollment in PFC's The Football Academy at St. John's Academy at Shawnigan Lake.

"We are committed to using football to empower young people to shape their own thriving futures, both domestically and abroad" said Paul Beirne, Managing Director, Pacific FC. "Launching these training academies will help introduce the next generation of Mexican footballers to Pacific and the CPL, while creating a pathway for international opportunities for Mexican youth and allowing us to teach our philosophies beyond the Canadian border. We are excited to add these academies to the already robust amount of youth programming we as a club offer to local players."

Pablo Suárez, formerly of Victoria's Bays United FC, and Teresa Hernandez, who also works as the Mexican Women's National Team Coordinator, will head up Pacific's efforts in Mexico. Suárez and Hernandez previously operated Lioness FC, a semi-professional women's club in Mexico, and academy projects for Club Necaxa of Liga MX.

They will leverage Pacific's philosophy and game model in offering instruction to certified coaches of youth soccer in Mexico.

Pacific's existing suite of dedicated youth programs include the Vancouver Island Wave's Boys and Girls teams, who compete in BC Soccer Premier League (BCSPL), the Trident Development Program, and The Football Academy at St. John's Shawnigan Lake. In the 2023-2024 season, more than 500 male and female athletes trained with Pacific FC.

For more information: https://pacificfcmexico.com/pacific-fc-en-mexico

