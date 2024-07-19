Vancouver FC Signs International Midfielder Olivier Rommens

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC today announced the summer transfer window signing of Belgium midfielder Olivier Rommens until the end of the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season plus club options through to 2026.

"The summer transfer window offers us a great opportunity to add more quality, depth, and balance to our selection," said Afshin Ghotbi, Head Coach, Vancouver FC. "We are thrilled to gain the services of Olivier Rommens.

"We believe Olivier will improve our midfield with his ability to take good positions, his precise passes connecting our backline to our strikers and his high football IQ. All of these attributes will offer us more control throughout matches."

Rommens, 29, is a seasoned veteran of the game playing the majority of his 10-year career in the Dutch football system, before also gaining experience in other European countries including Lithuania, Estonia, and Malta. Rommens joins Vancouver from Balzan FC of the Maltese Premier League where he has spent the last seven months. This season, Rommens registered 14 appearances, scored two goals, and recorded two assists for Balzan.

Prior to moving to Malta, Rommens spent one season with Nõmme Kalju FC in the top tier of the Estonian football system. The midfielder made 26 appearances for the club in all competitions including playing two matches in the Eesti Karikas or Estonian Cup, where he scored in both of those games.

In 2021, Rommens made the leap out of Dutch football and joined FK Sūduva of the Lithuanian top flight where he spent nearly two years with the club, earning 43 appearances across all competitions, scoring five goals and five assists.

Rommens first gained professional soccer experience in the Netherlands by initially joining the esteemed PSV Eindhoven youth academy in 2006 and representing the club at the U17 and U19 levels. The native of Belgium made his professional debut with Jong PSV of the Eerste Divisie in August 2014. Rommens proceeded to represent NAC Breda from July 2016 to January 2019 before moving on to TOP Oss until 2021. Rommens earned a solid soccer foundation in his years in the Dutch football system, registering over 150 appearances at the professional level across all competitions and now brings his collective experience to Canada.

"I am very excited to play for Vancouver FC and be in Canada," said Rommens. "This league is continuing to grow each year and having the chance to be a part of the youngest club holds so much potential, especially when everyone here is so ambitious. I'm looking forward to bringing all of my experiences from Europe over to Vancouver and to help the club achieve the goals of post-season action."

Rommens is eligible to make his CPL debut in Vancouver's upcoming home match on Saturday, July 20 when the Eagles take on York United FC. The Beach Party match is set to kick off at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET and tickets can be purchased online.

