Atlético Ottawa Announces Two Roster Changes

July 19, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has today announced that two players have been removed from the club's official Canadian Premier League (CPL) roster for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Atlético and Abou Sacko mutually agree to part ways

Atlético Ottawa and French defender Abou Sacko have agreed to mutually part ways, effective immediately. The 21-year-old joined Ottawa ahead of the 2023 CPL season, from Le Havre B in France. Sacko featured 12 times for Ottawa across all competitions.

Atlético thanks Sacko for his professionalism and commitment during his time in Ottawa and wishes him the best in his career.

Piccioli joins OSU Atlético in Ligue1 Québec

Local midfielder Luca Piccioli has joined affiliated OSU Atlético. The 25-year-old will continue to train with Atlético Ottawa's first team following the mutual conclusion of Piccioli's U SPORTS contract. This decision was made to ensure Piccioli's continued development in a competitive environment both in training as well as in matches, with Ligue1 Québec denying players the opportunity to be loaned down from the CPL, as is done across other League1 Canada competitions.

As Atlético Ottawa forges further success in the nation's capital, supporters of the Beautiful Game can catch every moment of the action by joining the Atleti Family today. For more information about watching the current league leaders of the CPL, visit atleticoottawa.club.

