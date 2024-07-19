MATCH NOTES: VFC vs YOR - July 20

July 19, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - - Vancouver FC takes on York United FC for the first time at Willoughby Park in 2024 on Saturday, July 20 at 3 p.m. PT.

MATCH STORYLINES:

Moving Olivier to the Darkside: VFC announced the signing of midfielder Olivier Rommens on Friday. Vancouver is Rommens first non-European club the native of Belgium has represented in his career after playing in Netherlands, Lithuania, Estonia, and Matla.

Minding the Midfield: VFC's Renan Garcia is topping the CPL so far in 2024 in three different categories. The native of Brazil has collected nine blocks so far in 2024 to tie for fourth in the CPL, only two behind the league leader. Garcia is also ranked fourth in the CPL for recoveries with 78 and is currently ranked tied-sixth in the league for interceptions with 19.

Stop It Like Callum: VFC's goalkeeper Callum Irving made four saves in the club's last match against ATO for a total of 43 stops this season in all competitions. The native of Vancouver's 41 saves in league play now ranks him first in the CPL for saves, leaving by one to VFC's next opponent, YOR's T. Vincensini.

Please see the attached VFC's Match Notes against YOR for player and team stats, head-to-head match information, and team records.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.