Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Cavalry FC

April 23, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON- Atlético Ottawa moved to the top of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table after a five-goal thriller at TD Place last Saturday. Canadian defender, 20-year-old Noah Abatneh, scored his first goal in the nation's capital with a 95th-minute winner in one of the league's most entertaining matches ever.

This Saturday, Atlético will travel to Calgary to take on reigning CPL champions Cavalry FC (KO 5pm ET, live on TSN & OneSoccer). This match marks Atleti's first appearance in a nationally broadcast game on TSN.

Atlético Ottawa are 1st in the Canadian Premier League table (2-1-0) with 7 points.

Cavalry FC are 6th (0-1-1), having played one fewer game than Ottawa.

Atlético won their first game of the season at TD Place in thrilling style, beating York United 3-2 last Saturday.

Atleti continues to show an exciting brand of soccer, leading the league in shots (59), shots on target (29) and goals (9).

Canadian defender Noah Abatneh was one of the standout performers, excelling at the heart of the defence while also scoring the game-winning goal in the 95th minute.

The 20-year-old, formerly of York United, was nominated for the best U-21 Player of the Year award in 2024.

Abatneh is one of three players in the CPL to have played every minute this season.

This weekend, Atlético Ottawa travels to Cavalry FC for its first nationally televised match on TSN (KO 5pm ET, live on TSN and OneSoccer).

Cavalry is the defending CPL Champions and is hunting for their first win of the 2025 campaign.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 8W-4D-4L; 25 goals scored, 17 goals conceded.

