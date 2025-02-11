Pacific FC Sign Experienced Portuguese Centre Back Pedro Machado

February 11, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - Pacific FC today announced the signing of dominant Portuguese centre back Pedro Machado (PAY-DRO MA-CHA-DOE) to a guaranteed professional for 2025, with an option for 2026.

A product of Portugal's highly competitive footballing system, Machado is a modern defender who is strong in the tackle and a true leader at the back. He has played in more than 100 professional matches in Europe.

"Pedro is a player who likes to lead the team," said Armando Sá, Lead Assistant Coach, Pacific FC. "He is communicative, strong in the air and has simple yet effective processes."

Machado, 28, played last season for Finnish Premier Division club IFK Mariehamn, appearing for the club 24 times. At six-foot-three, Machado has been an imposing presence through his lengthy career in Europe, primarily in Portugal.

Born in Amadora, Portugal, Machado spent his youth career with Quarteirense and Louletano. He spent the early years of his senior career playing his trade in the lower divisions of Portuguese soccer before making his professional debut in 2019 with Casa Pia AC, where he made 26 appearances, followed by a 27-game run with UD Oliveirense in 2020.

Machado had a brief stint in Romania's FC U Cariova in 2022 before returning to Portugal's SC União Torreense and later Vitória Setúbal in 2023.

Known for his positional awareness, Machado's mix of technical ability, tactical intelligence, and physical dominance makes him a standout presence on the pitch. He joins Pacific defenders Christian Greco-Taylor, Aly Ndom, Juan Quintana, Kadin Chung, Georges Mukumbilwa, Eric Lajeunesse in the backline.

Current 2025 Pacific FC Roster as of Feb. 11 :

Goalkeepers: Emil Gazdov, Sean Melvin

Defenders: Christian Greco-Taylor, Aly Ndom, Juan Quintana, Kadin Chung, Georges Mukumbilwa, Eric Lajeunesse, Pedro Machado

Midfielders: Sean Young, Sami Keshavarz, Aidan Daniels, Daniel de Pauli, Lukas Browning Lagerfeldt, Matteo Schiavoni

Forwards: Dario Zanatta, Josh Heard, Ronan Kratt, Marco Bustos

