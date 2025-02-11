Vancouver FC Signs Rising Star Emrick Fotsing to Exceptional Young Talent Contract

February 11, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver FC today announced it has strengthened its squad with the signing of 17-year-old midfielder Emrick Fotsing through 2027 with a club option for 2028, under the Canadian Premier League's Exceptional Young Talent (EYT) roster subcategory.

The EYT roster subcategory was introduced in 2023 with the aim of furthering the shared commitment by the Canadian Premier League (CPL) and its clubs to developing the next generation of young talent in Canada. EYT players are provided with a direct pathway into professional soccer, ensuring they receive meaningful first-time minutes in a competitive environment.

Vancouver has signed more EYT players than any other CPL club since the roster subcategory was implemented less than two years ago, exemplifying its mission to identify, develop and showcase the best talent in Canada. The club is emerging as a launchpad for burgeoning Canadian talent in the country's soccer landscape, having last month transferred Grady McDonnell, a 16-year-old native of Surrey, to Belgian side Club Brugge KV for a club-record fee plus future considerations. The move marked a defining moment for a club that is quickly establishing itself as a premier talent incubator.

"Our dedication to developing the next generation of football stars is already proving successful. Grady McDonnell's rapid rise from Vancouver FC to Club Brugge in just one year is a clear example of our ability to provide the right environment for young players to thrive," said Rob Friend, Co-Owner, President, and CEO, Vancouver FC. "Emrick now steps into that same pathway, and we are excited to help him reach his full potential on the professional stage."

Fotsing, a highly-regarded prospect from Mascouche, Qué., developed at AS Mascouche (now Union Lanaudière Sud) in Montreal before moving on to AS Blainville and eventually joining the CF Montréal Academy in 2021. He served as captain of the Academy's U-17 team and his performances earned him a training camp invitation with Bologna FC's Academy, further solidifying his reputation as one of Canada's top young midfielders.

"Emrick is an exceptional talent, and we are incredibly excited to welcome him to the Vancouver FC family," said Afshin Ghotbi, Head Coach, Vancouver FC. "His extraordinary athleticism, football intelligence, and maturity at such a young age demonstrate that he is ready for the Canadian Premier League challenge."

Fotsing's dynamic box-to-box playing style, strong work ethic, and deep understanding of the game make him an exciting addition to the squad.

"I am very grateful for the opportunity that has been given to me and excited to start my pro career here at Vancouver FC," said Fotsing. "I know that this club believes in young players and helps them grow. That's exactly what I need at this stage of my career, and I can't wait to get started."

The EYT roster subcategory allows a CPL club to sign up to two additional Under-18 domestic players to Standard Professional Contracts outside of its 23-man primary roster. Fotsing joins TJ Tahid as the club's two EYT players, while midfielder James Cameron has been moved to the primary roster.

The club has also recently signed 17-year-old Joey Buchanan and 16-year-old Dominic Joseph, both of B.C., each to Development Contracts. A player signed to a Development Contract must be a domestic Under-18 player born Jan. 1, 2007 or later, and is eligible to make four appearances for a CPL Club while maintaining his amateur status and ability to train and play with the amateur team that holds his registration. There is no time limit for completion of these games. In any one calendar year, a player may sign a maximum of two Development Contracts in the CPL season. More information on Buchanan and Joseph can be found here and here.

Fotsing will be available for selection as Vancouver FC prepares to kick off its 2025 Canadian Premier League season at home on Sunday, April 6 at 4 p.m. PT against York United FC. The CPL's full 2025 regular season schedule, presented by WestJet, will be announced on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Vancouver FC now has 16 players signed to its 2025 roster.

Vancouver FC Roster as of Feb. 11, 2025:

Goalkeepers: Niko Giantsopoulos, Callum Irving

Defenders: Elage Bah, Matteo Campagna, Paris Gee, David Norman Jr. Joey Buchanan

Midfielders: James Crameron, Tyler Crawford, Vasco Fry, Emrick Fotsing, TJ Tahid, Dominic Joseph

Forwards: Mikaël Cantave, Alejandro Dìaz, José Navarro

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from February 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.