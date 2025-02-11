Atlético Ottawa Reveals Primary Kit for 2025, an 'Homage to El Doblete'

February 11, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has today released its primary jersey for the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season, The 'Homage to El Doblete' Kit.

It commemorates brother club, Atlético de Madrid, and their historic double-winning season in 1995/96 where the side, led by current manager Diego Simeone, won both the league title (La Liga) and the national cup competition (Copa del Rey). The accomplishment still stands tall in the club's storied history 30 years later.

Atlético Ottawa's 'Homage to El Doblete' Kit features a retro design, including a blank space on the back for the name and number. An "El Doblete" commemorative patch can be found in the bottom right corner on the rear of the jersey. The quintessential red and white stripes of the Atlético global brand remain prominent, with a set of skinny lines bordering the thicker stripes which contain a light chevron detailing also visible on the sleeves. This is all inspired by Atlético de Madrid's 1995/96 primary jersey.

Atlético provided early access to the 2025 Primary Jersey at an exclusive event for Season Seat Members, hosted on Saturday, February 8 at Glebe Central Pub, official partner of Atlético Ottawa. Supporters turned out in large numbers to watch the Madrid Derby (Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid). They were joined by CEO Manuel Vega, Head Coach Diego Mejía, first-team players Manu Aparicio, David Rodríguez and Alberto Zapater, as well as the Ambassador of Spain Alfredo Martínez who reflected on living in Spain during the famous 'Doblete' season.

Atlético Ottawa's Primary Kit is an homage to Atlético de Madrid's famous 1995/96 title winning season (credit: Chris Hue / Atlético Ottawa)

Maple Lodge Farms continues to tackle food insecurity with Atlético Ottawa

In 2024, Maple Lodge Farms and Atlético Ottawa launched a now award winning campaign, aiming to tackle the food insecurity crisis faced by so many living in the nation's capital. One year later and over 15,000 meals have been allocated to Atlético's community partner, Caldwell Family Centre, who, through their innovative food bank programs provided warm meals to hundreds of residents throughout the CPL season. This initiative will continue in 2025 as each jersey sold will continue to feed those in need.

Maple Lodge Farms has been the Official Food Protein Partner of the Canadian Premier League since November 2022, and had its logo proudly displayed on the front of Atleti kits for the first time during the 2023 CPL season. A family-owned company and Canada's largest independently-owned poultry processor, Maple Lodge Farms is proud to help fuel Canada's elite soccer players and their fans, just as the company has fueled Canadian families with high-quality chicken products for more than six decades.

