Atlético Ottawa 2025 Pre-Season Preparations Begin in Ottawa

February 11, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has begun its 2025 Preseason Camp presented by WestJet ahead of the new Canadian Premier League (CPL) campaign.

Twenty-seven players will participate in the first stage of the training camp in Ottawa, before a selected group of players will travel to Mexico in mid-March.

Sixteen players are signed to Atlético Ottawa's roster as of Monday, Feb. 10:

Current 2025 Atlético Ottawa Roster as of February 10:

Goalkeepers: Nathan Ingham (CAN)

Defenders: Tyr Walker (CAN), Jonathan Grant (CAN), Amer Didić (CAN), Noah Abatneh (CAN), Loïc Cloutier (CAN)

Midfielders: Manny Aparicio (CAN), Aboubacar Sissoko (CAN), Noah Verhoeven (CAN), Gabriel Antinoro (CAN), Alberto Zapater (ESP), Juan 'Coque' Castro (MEX)

Forwards: Ballou Tabla (CAN), Kevin Santos (POR), Sam Salter (CAN), David Rodríguez (MEX)

Additionally, Atlético Ottawa selected Cape Breton University's Jason Hartill and Carleton University's Adam N'Goran in the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, presented by Degree. Both players will join Atlético's pre-season looking to earn a U SPORTS contract for the 2025 CPL season.

Nine players have been invited to train with the squad while in Ottawa, including six players from the Atlético Ottawa Development Program, headed by Director of Youth Development Drew Beckie.

Goalkeepers: Tristan Crampton (AS Gatineau/FC Gatineau/Development Program), Luka Palajsa (FC London), Zakaria Nakhly

Defenders: Josh Crete (Queen's University/Development Program), Jaden Manetta (Seattle University - USA)

Midfielders: Miguel Campos (AS Gatineau/Development Program), Gabriel Tardif (OSU Atlético/Development Program)

Forwards: Adam Ross (AS Gatineau/Development Program), Ralph Khoury (Ottawa South United/Development Program)

Atlético Ottawa technical staff as of February 10, 2025:

Head Coach: Diego Mejía (MEX)

Assistant Coaches: Diego Campos (MEX), Romuald Peiser (FRA/CHE)*, Alex Baro (ESP)**

Director of Sports Science: Mitchell Rangel (USA/BRA)

*Peiser will also assume the role of Goalkeeper Coach.

**Baro will also assume the role of Strength and Conditioning Coach.

