Pacheco, Grizzlies Shell Nuts 3-0 For 6th Shutout Win Of Season

June 5, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Modesto, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (30-21) bewildered the Modesto Nuts/Malmo Oat Milkers (35-15) 3-0 Tuesday night from John Thurman Field. Fresno relished their sixth shutout win of the season, tying the amount recorded by the 2023 Grizzlies pitching staff. The last shutout for Fresno came against Modesto on May 12, where coincidentally, the Grizzlies transformed into the Malmo Oat Milkers (1-0 walk-off victory). Fresno improved to 6-0 on the road in the first game of a series, 4-0 on Tuesday away contests and 17-5 on the road against the California League North Division. Modesto suffered their first setback in the opening game of a series (9-1) and yielded their third shutout of 2024 (two against Fresno). The Grizzlies sit 5.5 games back of the Nuts with 14 contests left to play in the first half.

Fresno plated all three of their runs in the top of the second after eight batters strolled to the plate. Felix Tena started the frame with a hustle double, extending his current team-long hit streak to 12 games. After a pair of outs and a walk to Darius Perry, Caleb Hobson spanked a single to right, netting Tena. Perry and Hobson would score on the next play when GJ Hill swatted a two-RBI single to right. Tena and Jason Hinchman paced the Grizzlies with two hits apiece in the triumph.

Grizzlies' southpaw Albert Pacheco (3-2, win) enjoyed the early run support, dazzling for six scoreless innings. Pacheco permitted a pair of hits and a quartet of walks while fanning four (back-to-back strikeouts two separate instances). The lefty has allowed one run over his last two games, spanning 14 innings. Welinton Herrera (hold, 2) followed Pacheco with two clean frames, allowing a pair of hits and walks, while whiffing two. Sam Weatherly concluded the shutout with a sensational ninth, securing his fourth save of the year. Weatherly punched out a pair, which included the final out. The trio of arms ended the evening with eight total punchouts.

The Nuts offense cracked under pressure, leaving 12 runners on base and going 0-for-15 with RISP (runners in scoring position). Michael Arroyo laced a triple and Connor Charping whacked a double in the loss. Modesto righty Brody Hopkins (2-2) was tagged with the defeat after three innings of work. Hopkins gave up three runs on five hits. Brayan Perez, Pedro Da Costa Lemos and Michael Limoncelli combined for six scoreless innings of relief. They allowed one hit and two walks while striking out four. The clubs continue their six-game series tomorrow evening from John Thurman Field.

Felix Tena has extended his hit streak in his first at-bat the last five games.

Grizzlies' OF Caleb Hobson has relished his new role as the team's leadoff hitter. Since Hobson has been plugged into the leadoff spot, he has reached base 21 times in 41 plate appearances (nine games). In five of those nine games, Hobson has made it on base three or more times, combining to score 10 runs. This includes starting the game off 4-for-7 with a walk and hit-by-pitch. All four hits have been singles with half of them as bunt singles. Hobson has also swiped 10 bases, picking up two of them in four of those games.

The Nuts are 56-17 over their last 73 games dating back to August 20, 2023 (including playoffs). Last season, Modesto claimed the California League crown after a dominating 4-0 run through the playoffs. They won the second half by one game over Fresno to earn their way into the postseason. In four years, the Grizzlies are 44-42 against the Nuts over their 86 games played (4-3 Modesto in the 2024 season series) since the squads became a part of the same league for the first time since 1988.

