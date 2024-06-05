Rawhide Overpower Quakes on Wednesday

June 5, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Visalia Rawhide got out to an early lead on their way to a blow-out win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Wednesday afternoon, winning by a score of 10-1 at LoanMart Field.

Modeifi Marte had two hits and four RBIs, while Visalia starter Caden Grice (2-3) held the Quakes to one run over five innings to earn the win.

Rancho starter Alex Makarewich (0-1) gave up two in the second and then left with the bases loaded and one out in the third. Cam Day, who only allowed one base hit over 4.2 innings of work, allowed all three inherited runners to score though, as Marte cleared the bases with a three-run double, sending Visalia to an early 5-0 lead.

The Quakes got two hits and an RBI from Samuel Munoz, as he singled home Kendall George for Rancho's lone run in the fifth.

The Quakes (24-27) will send Patrick Copen (3-2) to the mound on Thursday night, as he'll take on Jacob Steinmetz (2-2) in game three of the six-game set.

Thursday is Thirsty Thursday, with drink specials throughout the night, including $3 Pepsi products and $4 domestic 16-oz drafts. Game time is 6:30pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

