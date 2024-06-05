Rawhide Overpower Quakes on Wednesday
June 5, 2024 - California League (CalL)
Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release
Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Visalia Rawhide got out to an early lead on their way to a blow-out win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Wednesday afternoon, winning by a score of 10-1 at LoanMart Field.
Modeifi Marte had two hits and four RBIs, while Visalia starter Caden Grice (2-3) held the Quakes to one run over five innings to earn the win.
Rancho starter Alex Makarewich (0-1) gave up two in the second and then left with the bases loaded and one out in the third. Cam Day, who only allowed one base hit over 4.2 innings of work, allowed all three inherited runners to score though, as Marte cleared the bases with a three-run double, sending Visalia to an early 5-0 lead.
The Quakes got two hits and an RBI from Samuel Munoz, as he singled home Kendall George for Rancho's lone run in the fifth.
The Quakes (24-27) will send Patrick Copen (3-2) to the mound on Thursday night, as he'll take on Jacob Steinmetz (2-2) in game three of the six-game set.
Thursday is Thirsty Thursday, with drink specials throughout the night, including $3 Pepsi products and $4 domestic 16-oz drafts. Game time is 6:30pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!
• Discuss this story on the California League message board...
California League Stories from June 5, 2024
- Rawhide Overpower Quakes on Wednesday - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
- Pacheco, Grizzlies Shell Nuts 3-0 For 6th Shutout Win Of Season - Fresno Grizzlies
- Quakes Blow Out Rawhide To End Skid - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rancho Cucamonga Quakes Stories
- Rawhide Overpower Quakes on Wednesday
- Quakes Blow Out Rawhide To End Skid
- Quakes Swept by Storm on Sunday
- Storm Blow Out Quakes On Saturday
- Quakes Drop Heart-Breaker in 11