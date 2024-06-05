Quakes Blow Out Rawhide To End Skid

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - A return to LoanMart Field was exactly what the Rancho offense needed, as they exploded for 11 runs and snapped a six-game skid with an 11-5 win over the Visalia Rawhide on Tuesday night.

Jeral Perez, Samuel Munoz and Jordan Thompson all went deep, as the Quakes secured just their second win in the last 15 games, pulling to within two games of the Lake Elsinore Storm in the South Division, with just 14 to play in the first half.

Payton Martin started and enjoyed one of his best outings of the year, as he allowed just one run over a season-high four innings in the no-decision.

David Tiburcio (2-0) pitched the final two innings and was credited with the win.

Perez (7) launched the game's first homer, giving Rancho a 5-0 advantage after his second-inning solo bomb. Munoz (2) ripped a 428-foot solo-shot to right in the third and Thompson (7) blasted a three-run homer to center in the fourth, giving Rancho a 9-1 lead and chasing starter Casey Anderson (2-3).

The Quakes (24-26) will send Alex Makarewich (0-0) to the mound in an early game on Tuesday morning, as he'll take on Visalia's Caden Grice (1-3) at 11am.

Wednesday's 11am game is an IEHP Summer Camp game, with a special early start time for local youth. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

