P-Bruins Fall to Wolf Pack in Game One

May 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - Forward Jimmy Lambert 's two goals were not enough for the Providence Bruins as they fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack 4-3 in game one of the Atlantic Division Semifinals on Wednesday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Patrick Brown netted the other goal for the P-Bruins.

How It Happened 1:07 into the game, Jake Leschyshyn collected a pass in the right circle, walked it to the low slot, and flipped a shot past the goaltender to give the Wolf Pack a 1-0 lead. Blake Hillman cut down the slot and one-timed a feed from the left circle inside the right post, extending the Hartford lead to 2-0 with 14:33 remaining in the first period. Lambert skated the puck across the blue line and into the right circle, where he fired a snap shot under the blocker of the goaltender, cutting the Wolf Pack lead to 2-1 with 13:41 to play in the second period. Reilly Walsh and Michael Callahan were credited with the assists. Oskar Steen stole the puck along the left-wing boards and zipped a pass to a cutting Lambert in the slot, where he snapped a shot past the blocker of the goaltender, tying the game at 2-2 with 6:19 left in the second period. Victor Mancini's shot from the top of the left circle was deflected across the goal line by Tyler Pitlick cutting through the slot, giving Hartford a 3-2 lead with 33 seconds remaining in the second period. 1:28 into the third period, Anton Blidh converted on the backhand from above the crease to extend the Wolf Pack lead to 4-2. With 47 seconds remaining, Brown deflected Anthony Richard 's backhand shot from the right circle into the back of the net to cut the deficit to one goal. Ian Mitchell was credited with a secondary assist.

Stats Lambert's two tallies were his first career Calder Cup Playoff goals. Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 23 of the 27 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 35 shots. The Providence power play went 0-for-2, and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Hartford Wolf Pack in game two of the Atlantic Division Semifinals on Friday, May 3 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M.

