Monsters Drop First North Division Semifinal Game 2-1 to Senators

May 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Belleville Senators 2-1 on Wednesday night at CAA Arena. With the loss, the Monsters trail the North Division Semifinals best-of-five series 1-0.

Following a scoreless first period, the Senators notched two goals in the middle frame from Egor Sokolov on the power play at 4:01 and Angus Crookshank at 10:13. Josh Dunne cut the score in half with a tally on the man advantage at 11:27 assisted by Trey Fix-Wolansky and Stanislav Svozil leaving Cleveland trailing 2-1 after 40 minutes. Despite several scoring chances for the Monsters in the third period, both teams were held scoreless leaving the final score at 2-1.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves stopped 24 shots in defeat while Belleville's Mads Sogaard made 31 saves for the win.

The Monsters and Senators meet for Game 2 of the North Division Semifinals on Friday, May 3, at 7:00 p.m. at CAA Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

