B-Sens Edge Monsters To Open North Division Semi-Finals

BELLEVILLE, ON - It was a historic evening at the CAA Arena as the Belleville Senators took to the ice for the North Division Semi-Final for the first time in franchise history.

The B-Sens fans were rowdy on Wednesday night, with chances to gasp but not scream in the first period. The Senators and the Montsers both had opportunities in the first twenty minutes, but neither side would capitalize. Shots on goal after one, 8-7 Cleveland.

The second period would give the fans in the building plenty to cheer for. Less than three minutes into the frame, Cleveland would find themselves down two men after back-to-back too-many-men penalties. Just about a minute later, the Senators buried their first of the night. Egor Sokolov would let a wrist shot fly from the top of the circles, beating Monsters goalie, Jet Greaves on the low-glove side.

Seven minutes later, Angus Crookshank would double the lead with a blistering one-timer. The puck sailed off the Senators' stick and into the back of the net so quickly that the officials had to make sure they got the goal call correct. After a lengthy review, the call on the ice stood, and Belleville led 2-0.

Josh Dunne would score the only Cleveland goal of the night on the power play, the only blemish on an outstanding evening for the Senator's starting goalie, Mads Sogaard.

The third period, while entertaining, would not produce any goals. A strong surge by the Monsters was weathered by the Bsens. Belleville would win game one of the North Division Semi-Final. Final score, 2-1.

Game two goes at CAA Arena is on Friday, May 3, 2024. Puck drop is 7:00 pm, before the series shifts back to Cleveland for games three, four, and five, if necessary.

Fast Facts:

#9 Angus Crookshank has points in his last two games (one goal and one assist)

#13 Egor Sokolov now has a goal and an assist in the last two games (two points)

#17 Stephen Halliday stayed hot on Wednesday, recording his third assist in the last two games

#18 Josh Currie improved his playoff point total to four with an assist on Wednesday.

#22 Garret Pilon found his way onto the score sheet Wednesday night with an assist following up his heroic game-three performance against the Toronto Marlies.

#25 Tyler Kleven now has assists in back-to-back games after recording a helper in game one of the North Division Semi-Final.

Sound Bytes:

Belleville Sens forward Egor Sokolov on the win:

"I think we played great. At the end of the day, we got a win and just have to make a couple of adjustments. They came on pretty hard in the third and didn't give us much, but I think the first two periods we played really well. This team came together and got it done."

Belleville Sens forward Egor Sokolov on the atmosphere at CAA Arena:

"I think it helps momentum swings. If you go to a building like Laval and a guy makes a big block, or a big hit, the crowd gets loud and it helps the momentum. I think that's huge for us as well, when the crowd goes crazy it gives us that little bit of momentum. I hope they stay behind us and enjoy the moment with us. I'm having fun and I'm sure they are as well."

Belleville Sens forward Angus Crookshank on the win:

"Sometimes it's not about how you do it, all that matters is you get the win. I think there are a couple things we need to clean up and we'll clear those things up with video, but we got the win and it's onto Game 2."

Belleville Sens forward Angus Crookshank on the keys to success lately:

"I think it's just collective buy-in. We have a really deep team and on any given night, any line can take over a game. It's just a collective buy-in, everyone doing the right things and everyone pulling the rope the right way." Think we're missing their goal?

Up Next:

North Division Semi-Finals Game 2: Friday, May 3, 2024 - Cleveland @ Belleville (7:00 p.m. ET - CAA Arena)

North Division Semi-Finals Game 3: Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - Belleville @ Cleveland (7:00 p.m. ET - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)

North Division Semi-Finals Game 4*: Friday, May 10, 2024 - Belleville @ Cleveland (7:00 p.m. ET - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)

North Division Semi-Finals Game 5*: Sunday, May 12, 12024 - Belleville @ Cleveland (3:00 p.m. ET - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)

*IF NECESSARY

**Note that dates for games three, four and five in Cleveland are subject to change, as part of NBA Playoff scheduling at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, which is also home to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Dates for those games will be finalized upon announcement of the NBA's second-round playoff schedule.**

