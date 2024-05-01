Game 4 Is on Sunday at BMO Center

May 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

After the IceHogs 5-1 win over the Griffins Wednesday night, a pivotal Game 4 of the Central Division Semifinal Series will be played at the BMO Center on Sunday afternoon, May 5, at 4 p.m .

Last Saturday night's atmosphere for Game 1 was electric and the IceHogs are going to need a packed house of Hogs fans again Sunday as they look to continue their postseason run. Should the IceHogs also win on the road Friday night, Sunday's Game 4 will give them a chance to close out the series at home. An IceHogs loss on Friday will make Sunday's Game 4 essential to keep their Calder Cup hopes alive.

