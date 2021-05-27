P-Bruins Defenseman Josiah Didier Wins Inaugural Colby Cave Memorial Award

May 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence Bruins announced today that defenseman Josiah Didier is the recipient of the inaugural Colby Cave Memorial Award, given each season to a deserving P-Bruins player for their dedication to the community and charitable organizations. Didier was selected by his teammates to receive the award for representing Colby's commitment to helping others, both on and off the ice.

"Colby was one of my best friends and best teammates I ever had, but it really was the stuff he did in the community, and the way he was able to touch everyone's lives around him," said P-Bruins forward Zach Senyshyn. "That made him such a special person."

"Colby was an amazing person and teammate, who was beloved in the P-Bruins community, and the greater hockey community at large," Providence defenseman Tommy Cross added. "Colby would be proud to see Dids as the recipient because of his positive attitude, welcoming spirit, and caring demeanor."

In addition to the inaugural presentation of the award, the Boston Bruins Foundation will be donating $10,000 to the Colby Cave Memorial Fund. Fans who would like to learn more about honoring Colby's memory can do so by visiting BostonBruins.com/Community/Foundation-Donations. The fund's proceeds go toward community programs with an emphasis on mental health initiatives and providing access to sports for underprivileged children.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.