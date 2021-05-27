Finals Preview: Condors Look for Series Win at 7 p.m.

LAS VEGAS - The (#2) Bakersfield Condors and (#1) Henderson Silver Knights meet in Game 2 of the Pacific Division Finals tonight at 7 p.m. from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Tickets are available for all games of the Best-of-3 series by clicking the button below. Bakersfield took Game 1 in dramatic fashion, winning their third consecutive overtime contest of the playoffs.

The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 970 AM, the iHeartRadio App, and streamed on AHLTV.com.

SERIES SCHEDULE (all games at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas)

GAME 1 - Bakersfield 3, Henderson 2 (OT); Condors lead series 1-0

GAME 2 - TONIGHT, 7 p.m.

GAME 3 - Saturday - 7 p.m.

TONIGHT

Bakersfield went 7-3-0 against the Silver Knights during the regular season, including a 4-1 record in Las Vegas. Bakersfield was the only team to have a better than .500 record against Henderson this season.

HOW WE GOT HERE

Adam Cracknell (2g-1a) and Seth Griffith (1g-2a) each had three points as the Condors took Game 1 in overtime, 3-2. Raphael Lavoie had two assists.

Logan Thompson stopped 35 of 38 in the loss for Henderson. Ben Jones and Pavel Dorofeyev had the goals in regulation for the Silver Knights who suffered their first postseason loss.

WORKING OVERTIME

The Condors are 3-0 in overtime during the postseason and 6-0 overall in games ending in overtime this season.

LEADING THE WAY

Seth Griffith (3g-4a) and Adam Cracknell (3g-4a) each have seven points to lead all skaters in the postseason.

GILDON NAMED TO AHL ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

Max Gildon was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team this week. The first-year d-man had 19 points (2g-17a) in 32 games and finished seventh among all blueliners in scoring.

SCOUTING THE KNIGHTS

Henderson led the Pacific Division wire-to-wire during the regular season. Danny O'Regan tied for 2nd in the regular season in scoring with 36 points (16g-20a) was Logan Thompson was second among goaltenders with a 1.96 goals-against average and 16 wins.

