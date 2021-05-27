Islanders Offer Perks to Grow Local Business

May 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, are proud to unveil their new Business Alliance program, aimed at combining networking and business development with live sports, entertainment and hospitality.

"We are constantly searching for new ways to integrate the Bridgeport Islanders into the community and at the same time, help local companies by providing a chance to network, entertain customers and show appreciation to employees," Islanders President of Business Operations Brent Rossi said. "There isn't a better setting to accomplish these goals than a live sporting event."

Beginning today, companies of any size can join the Islanders' Business Alliance through one of four different membership levels. Each level is intended to provide businesses with a direct connection to the team while offering varying levels of exposure throughout the year.

Depending on their desired level, alliance members can receive benefits including access to networking events, group or season tickets for the 2021-22 Bridgeport Islanders season, free parking, concourse tabling at Webster Bank Arena, access to the regular season kick-off party and more.

"We've seen many local partners already utilize our home games to successfully improve their overall business," Islanders Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service Jon Forsberg said. "We're excited to expand those relationships in the community and open them up to a greater network through this program."

Visit BridgeportIslanders.com for more information or contact Jonathan Forsberg at 203-345-4833 or Jonathan.Forsberg@bridgeportislanders.com to become a member today!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.